Danny Brown Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Danny Brown announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, Quaranta, new shows are planned in March and April at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada. Later this month, Danny has a headlining concert in Los Angeles, California.

Danny Brown at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza
New York, NY

Danny Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Danny Brown 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Danny Brown on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

