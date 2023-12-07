View all results for 'alt'
Danny Brown Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Quaranta '24' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2023

Rapper Danny Brown announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, Quaranta, new shows are planned in March and April at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada. Later this month, Danny has a headlining concert in Los Angeles, California.

Mar 18
Danny Brown at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 19
Danny Brown at Hall 224
Hall 224 Lansing, MI
Mar 20
Danny Brown at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Mar 21
Danny Brown at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 22
Danny Brown at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 24
Danny Brown at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 26
Danny Brown at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Mar 27
Danny Brown at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Mar 29
Danny Brown at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 30
Danny Brown at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Apr 1
Danny Brown at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 2
Danny Brown at Wild Buffalo
Wild Buffalo Bellingham, WA
Apr 4
Danny Brown at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Apr 6
Danny Brown at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Apr 7
Danny Brown at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Apr 8
Danny Brown at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Apr 9
Danny Brown at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 11
Danny Brown at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Apr 13
Danny Brown at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Apr 14
Danny Brown at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
When do Danny Brown 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Danny Brown on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Danny Brown's Zumic artist page.

