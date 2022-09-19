Danny Ocean Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Latin artist Danny Ocean has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his most recent album, @dannocean.

Later this month, Danny has headlining concerts in Colombia and Mexico, including festival performances, extending into December. The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in February.

When do Danny Ocean 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for Citi cardholders begin September 20. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Danny Ocean All Tour Dates and Tickets

