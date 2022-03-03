Danzig Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Danzig have announced details for their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in May, with ten performances scheduled at this time. The opening acts on select dates will be Cradle Of Filth, Crobot, Tiger Army, and / or Necrofier. On May 7, Danzig plans to perform the 1990 album Danzig II: Lucifuge in full, which features popular songs "Long Way Back From Hell," "Her Black Wings," "Devil's Plaything," and "Blood And Tears."

Danzig All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Danzig 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Danzig on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Danzig's Zumic artist page.