Danzig Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal veterans Danzig have announced 2023 tour dates. The newly planned shows are set in August and September at venues across North America. The opening acts will be Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight.

For these new dates, Danzig plan to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their debut self-titled studio album. The 10-track LP includes popular songs such as "Mother," "Am I Demon," and "Twist Of Cain." According to a post on Danzig's social media, "These will be the only Danzig shows for the forseeable future so do not miss this opportunity."

When do Danzig 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation and LN Mobile App. begin May 31. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Danzig on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

