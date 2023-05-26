View all results for 'alt'
Danzig Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Performing debut self-titled LP in full
Published May 26, 2023

Metal veterans Danzig have announced 2023 tour dates. The newly planned shows are set in August and September at venues across North America. The opening acts will be Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight.

For these new dates, Danzig plan to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their debut self-titled studio album. The 10-track LP includes popular songs such as "Mother," "Am I Demon," and "Twist Of Cain." According to a post on Danzig's social media, "These will be the only Danzig shows for the forseeable future so do not miss this opportunity."

When do Danzig 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation and LN Mobile App. begin May 31. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Danzig All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Mystic Festival at Gdansk Shipyard
Gdansk Shipyard Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Rockfest Finland at Hyvinkää, Finland
Hyvinkää, Finland Hyvinkää, Finland
Aug 25
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at SilverLakes Park
SilverLakes Park Norco, CA
Aug 27
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Sep 1
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 2
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Sep 3
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 6
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 9
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 11
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 13
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Sep 14
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 16
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Sep 17
Danzig, Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Danzig on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Danzig's Zumic artist page.

