Darius Rucker Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Keith Griner

Country pop-rocker Darius Rucker has extended his 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Starting Fires, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from June into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and / or Drew Green. Darius has a handful of upcoming headlining shows coming up before embarking on HootieFest in Mexico next month.

When do Darius Rucker 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales for VIP packages and Darius Rucker fan club members begin March 14. Drew Holcomb fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Darius Rucker All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Darius Rucker on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Darius plans to release a new solo album this year titled Carolyn’s Boy. For more, check out Darius Rucker's Zumic artist page.