Darius Rucker Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ shows across North America
by Francesco Marano

Published March 13, 2023
Photo Credit: Keith Griner

Country pop-rocker Darius Rucker has extended his 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Starting Fires, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from June into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and / or Drew Green. Darius has a handful of upcoming headlining shows coming up before embarking on HootieFest in Mexico next month.

When do Darius Rucker 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales for VIP packages and Darius Rucker fan club members begin March 14. Drew Holcomb fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Darius Rucker Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 4
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 5
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill
BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill Farmingville, NY

Darius Rucker All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 19
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Mar 24
Junior Brown, Ashley Cooke, Sean Dietrich, Darius Rucker, and more
Junior Brown, Ashley Cooke, Sean Dietrich, Darius Rucker, and more at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Mar 26
Echopark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series: Darius Rucker
Echopark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series: Darius Rucker at Austin, TX
Austin, TX Texas, United States
Apr 21
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Apr 26
to
Apr 29
HootieFest: The Big Splash
HootieFest: The Big Splash at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Jun 15
Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Drew Green
Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Drew Green at Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Elmwood Park Amphitheater Roanoke, VA
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Barefoot Country Music Fest
Barefoot Country Music Fest at Wildwood Beach
Wildwood Beach Wildwood, NJ
Jun 22
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 23
Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Gabby Barrett, and Restless Road
Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Gabby Barrett, and Restless Road at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 24
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jul 13
Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Drew Green
Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Drew Green at Q Casino Back Waters Stage
Q Casino Back Waters Stage Dubuque, IA
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Windy City Smokeout
Windy City Smokeout at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Lakefront Music Fest
Lakefront Music Fest at ​Lakefront Park
​Lakefront Park Prior Lake, MN
Jul 20
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jul 21
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jul 22
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 3
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Aug 4
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 5
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill
BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill Farmingville, NY
Aug 10
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 11
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at BMO Pavilion
BMO Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Aug 12
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 18
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 19
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Aug 23
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 25
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Petco Park - Gallagher Square
Petco Park - Gallagher Square San Diego, CA
Aug 26
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Sep 8
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Sep 9
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Oct 13
SHOWdown Lex - Darius Rucker
SHOWdown Lex - Darius Rucker at Rolex Stadium at Kentucky Horse Park
Rolex Stadium at Kentucky Horse Park Lexington, KY
Oct 14
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Darius Rucker and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN

We recommend following Darius Rucker on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Darius plans to release a new solo album this year titled Carolyn’s Boy. For more, check out Darius Rucker's Zumic artist page.

