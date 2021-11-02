Darius Rucker Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Keith Griner

Country pop-rocker Darius Rucker has shared details for 2022 tour dates.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman will make stops with his solo band at mid-sized theaters in North America from February into April in addition to a handful of headlining shows and festival appearances already on his schedule. Joining Darius as the opening act on select theater dates will be up-and-coming artist Caylee Hammack. In a press release, Rucker shared his excitement about the newly announced shows:

It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters... Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I’ve never had the opportunity to play. I’ll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me.

When do Darius Rucker 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Darius Rucker fan club presale password is MASTERPIECE. The Caylee Hammack fan club presale password is CAYLEE2021. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Darius Rucker All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Darius Rucker on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Darius plans to release a new album sometime next year. Listen to his most recent single, "My Masterpiece."