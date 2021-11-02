View all results for 'alt'
Darius Rucker Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Theater shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2021
Photo Credit: Keith Griner

Country pop-rocker Darius Rucker has shared details for 2022 tour dates.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman will make stops with his solo band at mid-sized theaters in North America from February into April in addition to a handful of headlining shows and festival appearances already on his schedule. Joining Darius as the opening act on select theater dates will be up-and-coming artist Caylee Hammack. In a press release, Rucker shared his excitement about the newly announced shows:

It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters... Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I’ve never had the opportunity to play. I’ll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me.

When do Darius Rucker 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Darius Rucker fan club presale password is MASTERPIECE. The Caylee Hammack fan club presale password is CAYLEE2021. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Darius Rucker Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 25
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Darius Rucker All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 13
Darius Rucker and Eli Young Band
Darius Rucker and Eli Young Band at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV
Feb 17
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 18
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Benedum Center
Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 19
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Feb 24
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Boch Center - Wang Theater
Boch Center - Wang Theater Boston, Massachusetts
Feb 25
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Mar 3
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Mar 4
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis
Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 11
to
Mar 13
Country To Country
Country To Country at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 11
to
Mar 13
Country to Country
Country to Country at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 11
to
Mar 13
Country To Country
Country To Country at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Mar 18
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 24
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 25
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 1
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Apr 2
Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Walker County
Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Walker County at TPC San Antonio
TPC San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Apr 28
to
May 1
Sunfest Festival
Sunfest Festival at West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL Florida, United States

We recommend following Darius Rucker on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Darius plans to release a new album sometime next year. Listen to his most recent single, "My Masterpiece." For more, check out Darius Rucker's Zumic artist page.

artists
Darius Rucker
genres
Country Pop Country Rock Modern Country Pop Rock
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker
Feb
25
Darius Rucker and Caylee Hammack
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
