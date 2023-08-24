View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Dark Star Orchestra Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour and New Years run
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 24, 2023

Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra added 2023 tour dates.

Four New Year's shows have been announced, to take place from December 28 to December 31. DSO will perform two nights at the Count Basie Center in New Jersey and then another two at The Capitol Theatre in New York. In October, Dark Star Orchestra get back truckin' with a previously announced fall tour and they are also set to perform in Jamaica at the 2024 Jam In The Sand festival.

When do Dark Star Orchestra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Count Basie presale password is DSO2023. The Capitol Theatre presale password is CAPDSO or CAPNYE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dark Star Orchestra Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 24
Dark Star Orchestra at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Nov 25
Dark Star Orchestra at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 28
Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Dec 29
Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Dec 30
Dark Star Orchestra at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 31
Dark Star Orchestra at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Dark Star Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Adirondack Independence Music Festival at Charles R. Wood Park
Charles R. Wood Park Lake George, NY
Oct 13
Dark Star Orchestra at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 14
Dark Star Orchestra at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
Dark Star Orchestra at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Oct 18
Dark Star Orchestra at MegaCorp Pavilion
MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY
Oct 19
Dark Star Orchestra at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 20
Dark Star Orchestra at Warner Theatre - PA
Warner Theatre - PA Erie, PA
Oct 21
Dark Star Orchestra at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 9
Dark Star Orchestra at Poplar Hall
Poplar Hall Appleton, WI
Nov 10
Dark Star Orchestra at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Nov 11
Dark Star Orchestra at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Nov 14
Dark Star Orchestra at Capitol Theatre
Capitol Theatre Davenport, IA
Nov 15
Dark Star Orchestra at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Nov 17
Dark Star Orchestra at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Nov 18
Dark Star Orchestra at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 19
Dark Star Orchestra at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Nov 21
Dark Star Orchestra at Williamsport Community Arts Center
Williamsport Community Arts Center Williamsport, PA
Nov 22
Dark Star Orchestra at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Nov 24
Dark Star Orchestra at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Nov 25
Dark Star Orchestra at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 8
Dark Star Orchestra at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Dec 9
Dark Star Orchestra at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Dec 10
Dark Star Orchestra at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Dec 28
Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Dec 29
Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Dec 30
Dark Star Orchestra at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 31
Dark Star Orchestra at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jan 9
to
Jan 12
Jam In The Sand at Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay
Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dark Star Orchestra on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dark Star Orchestra Zumic artist page.

1
172
artists
Dark Star Orchestra
genres
Blues Rock Classic Rock Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra
Dec
28
Dark Star Orchestra
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Dec
29
Dark Star Orchestra
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Dec
30
Dark Star Orchestra
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec
31
Dark Star Orchestra
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Dark Star Orchestra Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 15, 2022
Dark Star Orchestra Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Dark Star Orchestra
1
520
image for article Dark Star Orchestra Add 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 11, 2019
Dark Star Orchestra Add 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Dark Star Orchestra
2
1771
image for article Dark Star Orchestra Shares 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 14, 2018
Dark Star Orchestra Shares 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Country Rock Folk Rock Jamband Dark Star Orchestra
3
1511
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart