Dark Star Orchestra Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra added 2023 tour dates.

Four New Year's shows have been announced, to take place from December 28 to December 31. DSO will perform two nights at the Count Basie Center in New Jersey and then another two at The Capitol Theatre in New York. In October, Dark Star Orchestra get back truckin' with a previously announced fall tour and they are also set to perform in Jamaica at the 2024 Jam In The Sand festival.

When do Dark Star Orchestra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Count Basie presale password is DSO2023. The Capitol Theatre presale password is CAPDSO or CAPNYE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dark Star Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dark Star Orchestra on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dark Star Orchestra Zumic artist page.