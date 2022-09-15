View all results for 'alt'
Dark Star Orchestra Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Truckin' through Europe, the USA, and Jamaica
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 15, 2022

Dark Star Orchestra are bringing their transitive nightfall of diamonds across Europe and USA with 20+ dates scheduled into January of 2023.

One of the most successful tribute bands of all time, Dark Star Orchestra have gained an impressive following by re-creating specific Grateful Dead concerts with an extraordinary level of detail and talent. The newly announced dates are planned at American venues in November. Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the band will play a show in their hometown of Chicago on the night when they played their first concert, November 11.

This week, DSO kicked off a nine-date Europe '72 50th anniversary tour that will run from England to France, Germany, and Italy. The band will also host their tenth Jam In The Sand festival at Jamaica's Jewel Paradise Cove Resort in January.

When do Dark Star Orchestra 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dark Star Orchestra Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dark Star Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Sep 18
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Sep 19
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 20
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Sep 22
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Sep 23
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Santeria Toscana 31
Santeria Toscana 31 Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 24
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Teatro Romano Fiesole
Teatro Romano Fiesole Fiesole, Toscana, Italy
Sep 25
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Monk Club
Monk Club Roma, Lazio, Italy
Nov 3
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 4
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Nov 5
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Nov 11
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 12
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Nov 17
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 18
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 19
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Nov 20
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at The Grand Opera House - Wilmington
The Grand Opera House - Wilmington Wilmington, DE
Nov 22
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Nov 23
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Nov 25
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Nov 26
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Jan 10
to
Jan 13
Jam In The Sand
Jam In The Sand at Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay
Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica

We recommend following Dark Star Orchestra on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dark Star Orchestra Zumic artist page.

