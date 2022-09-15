Dark Star Orchestra Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dark Star Orchestra are bringing their transitive nightfall of diamonds across Europe and USA with 20+ dates scheduled into January of 2023.

One of the most successful tribute bands of all time, Dark Star Orchestra have gained an impressive following by re-creating specific Grateful Dead concerts with an extraordinary level of detail and talent. The newly announced dates are planned at American venues in November. Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the band will play a show in their hometown of Chicago on the night when they played their first concert, November 11.

This week, DSO kicked off a nine-date Europe '72 50th anniversary tour that will run from England to France, Germany, and Italy. The band will also host their tenth Jam In The Sand festival at Jamaica's Jewel Paradise Cove Resort in January.

When do Dark Star Orchestra 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dark Star Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

