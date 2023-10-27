Dark Star Orchestra Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra added 2024 winter tour dates. A new leg of concerts have been announced in January and February at North American venues mostly on the West Coast.

Previously, DSO revealed four New Year's shows to take place from December 28 to December 31 at the Count Basie Center in New Jersey and then another two at The Capitol Theatre in New York. In November, Dark Star Orchestra get back truckin' on the road and are also set to perform in Jamaica at the 2024 Jam In The Sand festival.

When do Dark Star Orchestra 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

