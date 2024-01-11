Darkest Hour Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Darkest Hour announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Perpetual | Terminal. The album is scheduled for release on February 23, with the first single, "Societal Bile," out on January 12.

New concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America from late February into April. The opening bands for the new shows will be I AM, Somnuri, Mouth For War, and / or Filth Is Eternal.

Darkest Hour All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Darkest Hour 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Darkest Hour on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Darkest Hour's Zumic artist page.