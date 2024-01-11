View all results for 'alt'
Darkest Hour Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal across North America and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2024

Darkest Hour announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Perpetual | Terminal. The album is scheduled for release on February 23, with the first single, "Societal Bile," out on January 12.

New concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America from late February into April. The opening bands for the new shows will be I AM, Somnuri, Mouth For War, and / or Filth Is Eternal.

Darkest Hour Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Darkest Hour All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 29
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at Canal Club
Canal Club Richmond, VA
Mar 1
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at Hangar 1819
Hangar 1819 Greensboro, NC
Mar 1
to
Mar 2
AURA Fest 2024 at Southbound Brewing Company
Southbound Brewing Company Savannah, GA
Mar 3
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Mar 5
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at Gramps
Gramps Miami, FL
Mar 6
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at Conduit
Conduit Winter Park, FL
Mar 8
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Mar 9
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at Come and Take It Live
Come and Take It Live Austin, TX
Mar 10
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Mar 11
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at 89th Street
89th Street Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 13
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Mar 14
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Mouth For War at 1720
1720 Los Angeles, CA
Mar 15
Darkest Hour, I AM, and Somnuri at Brick by Brick
Brick by Brick San Diego, CA
Mar 16
Darkest Hour, I AM, and Somnuri at Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown Sacramento, CA
Mar 18
Darkest Hour, I AM, and Somnuri at Dante's
Dante's Portland, OR
Mar 19
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Mar 21
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 22
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at Marquis
Marquis Denver, CO
Mar 23
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at TempleLive Wichita
TempleLive Wichita Wichita, KS
Mar 25
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
Mar 26
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at Reggie's Music Joint
Reggie's Music Joint Chicago, IL
Mar 27
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at The Sanctuary-Detroit
The Sanctuary-Detroit Hamtramck, MI
Mar 28
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at The Asylum at Masonic Temple
The Asylum at Masonic Temple Cleveland, OH
Mar 29
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at Preserving Underground
Preserving Underground New Kensington, PA
Mar 30
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at AXIS
AXIS Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 1
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at The Brass Monkey
The Brass Monkey Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 2
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at Fairmount Theatre
Fairmount Theatre Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 3
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at La Source de la Martiniere
La Source de la Martiniere Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 4
Darkest Hour, Filth is Eternal, and Somnuri at Sonia Live Music Venue
Sonia Live Music Venue Cambridge, MA
Apr 5
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at The Meadows
The Meadows Brooklyn, NY
Apr 6
Darkest Hour, I AM, Somnuri, and Filth is Eternal at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
When do Darkest Hour 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Darkest Hour on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Darkest Hour's Zumic artist page.

