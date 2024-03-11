View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Poppin' and rockin' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 11, 2024

This week, two of the genius hitmakers of the new wave era — Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello — announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates.

Scheduled in June and July, 22 concerts are planned at major venues across North America. Joining Elvis Costello and his backing band, The Imposters, will be Charlie Sexton, who has played in Costello's band in previous years.

When do Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Daryl Hall Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 16
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jul 18
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Daryl Hall All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 4
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jun 6
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Remlinger Farms
Remlinger Farms Carnation, WA
Jun 8
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 10
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Jun 12
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jun 14
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 16
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Jun 18
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Jun 23
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Fontainebleau Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 4
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 6
Ravinia Festival - Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Jul 8
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 10
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 12
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 14
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 16
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jul 18
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 20
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 22
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 25
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters Zumic artist pages.

1
414
artists
Daryl Hall
genres
Blues Rock Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Soft Rock Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Daryl Hall
Daryl Hall
Jul
16
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jul
18
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Daryl Hall Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 14, 2023
Daryl Hall Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Soft Rock Soul Daryl Hall
1
742
image for article Daryl Hall Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 20, 2022
Daryl Hall Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Blues Rock Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Soft Rock Soul Daryl Hall
2
2774
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart