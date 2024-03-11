Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, two of the genius hitmakers of the new wave era — Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello — announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates.

Scheduled in June and July, 22 concerts are planned at major venues across North America. Joining Elvis Costello and his backing band, The Imposters, will be Charlie Sexton, who has played in Costello's band in previous years.

When do Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Daryl Hall All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters Zumic artist pages.