Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Hello Gone Days.

The newly planned shows are set from July into September at mid-sized venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be Armor For Sleep, Cartel, or The Juliana Theory.

In addition to the joint tour, Dashboard Confessional have a handful of festival appearances booked, as well as a November cruise departing from Los Angeles. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will also be opening for a couple of Billy Joel stadium shows this summer.

When do Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is GONEDAYS. You can also try HELLODC or HELLOAMITW. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

