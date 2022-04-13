View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 13, 2022

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Hello Gone Days.

The newly planned shows are set from July into September at mid-sized venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be Armor For Sleep, Cartel, or The Juliana Theory.

In addition to the joint tour, Dashboard Confessional have a handful of festival appearances booked, as well as a November cruise departing from Los Angeles. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will also be opening for a couple of Billy Joel stadium shows this summer.

When do Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is GONEDAYS. You can also try HELLODC or HELLOAMITW. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dashboard Confessional Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 12
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 13
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Dashboard Confessional All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 28
Vagrant 25th & 26th Years On The Street
Vagrant 25th & 26th Years On The Street at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jun 11
Vagrant 25th & 26th Years On The Street
Vagrant 25th & 26th Years On The Street at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Jun 17
to
Jun 18
Boulevardia
Boulevardia at Crown Center
Crown Center Kansas City, MO
Jul 28
to
Jul 31
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Jul 31
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 2
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 4
Rock The Ruins - Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness
Rock The Ruins - Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness at Holliday Park
Holliday Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 5
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 6
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 8
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 9
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Aug 10
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Aug 12
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 13
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 14
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 16
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 17
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Aug 19
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel at The Meadows Event Park
The Meadows Event Park Doswell, VA
Aug 20
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 21
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Aug 24
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Aug 26
Dashboard Confessional and Andrew Mcmahon
Dashboard Confessional and Andrew Mcmahon at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Aug 27
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Cartel at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Aug 29
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Aug 30
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 1
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 2
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Sep 4
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 5
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 7
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Juliana Theory at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Nov 8
to
Nov 12
Emo's Not Dead Cruise
Emo's Not Dead Cruise at Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Zumic artist pages.

2
188
artists
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Dashboard Confessional
genres
Emo Rock Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Aug
12
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug
13
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
image for artist Dashboard Confessional
Dashboard Confessional
Aug
12
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug
13
Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Armor for Sleep
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 12, 2022
Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional Set 2022 Tour Dates: Tic...
Tickets Emo Rock Indie Rock Rock Dashboard Confessional Jimmy Eat World
2
848
image for article Dashboard Confessional Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 18, 2021
Dashboard Confessional Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Acoustic Emo Emo Rock Dashboard Confessional
2
1021
image for article AWOLNATION Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 5, 2019
AWOLNATION Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness AWOLNATION Bleeker The Beaches
1
1404
Back to top
seating chart