Dashboard Confessional Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour across North America
Published April 2, 2024

Dashboard Confessional announced 2024 fall tour dates with Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn on select dates.

New concerts are planned at major North American venues coast to coast in September and October. In the coming months, Dashboard Confessional have festival performances in North Carolina, Maryland, and Tennessee.

When do Dashboard Confessional 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Dashboard Confessional fan club and Citi cardmember. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dashboard Confessional Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 10
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 12
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Dashboard Confessional All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
to
May 5
Lovin' Life Music Fest at Lovin'g Life Music Fest
Lovin'g Life Music Fest Charlotte, NC
May 31
to
Jun 2
Let's Go! Music Fest at Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds
Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds Crownsville, MD
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Sep 10
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 11
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 12
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 14
Dashboard Confessional and Taylor Acorn at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 15
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 18
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 20
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 21
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 22
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 24
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Sep 25
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Sep 26
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 28
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 5
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 6
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 9
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 11
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Oct 12
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at The Podium - Spokane
The Podium - Spokane Spokane, WA
Oct 13
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 15
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 16
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 19
to
Oct 20
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 23
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Oct 25
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Oct 26
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Oct 27
Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, and Taylor Acorn at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dashboard Confessional on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Dashboard Confessional's Zumic artist page.

