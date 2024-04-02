Dashboard Confessional Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dashboard Confessional announced 2024 fall tour dates with Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn on select dates.

New concerts are planned at major North American venues coast to coast in September and October. In the coming months, Dashboard Confessional have festival performances in North Carolina, Maryland, and Tennessee.

When do Dashboard Confessional 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Dashboard Confessional fan club and Citi cardmember. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

