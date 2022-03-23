View all results for 'alt'
Daughtry Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking America with Stone Temple Pilots, Mark Tremonti, Big Wreck, Travis Bracht
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 23, 2022

Daughtry have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The new concerts are in conjunction with the band's 2021 album, Dearly Beloved.

Currently, the group fronted by Chris Daughtry is on tour with Mark Tremonti and Travis Bracht. The newly announced shows are planned for May and July, with opening act Big Wreck. Previously, Daughtry announced summer concert plans including two July shows with Stone Temple Pilots and a handful of festival appearances.

When do Daughtry 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages, Patreon, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is CROWN. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Daughtry All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 25
Daughtry, Mark Tremonti, and Travis Bracht
Daughtry, Mark Tremonti, and Travis Bracht at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Mar 26
Daughtry, Mark Tremonti, and Travis Bracht
Daughtry, Mark Tremonti, and Travis Bracht at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 4
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at Lynn Auditorium
Lynn Auditorium Lynn, MA
May 5
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
May 7
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at ETSU Martin Center for the Arts
ETSU Martin Center for the Arts Johnson City, TN
May 8
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at The Walker Theatre
The Walker Theatre Chattanooga, TN
May 10
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville Asheville, NC
May 11
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at ZIGGYS.SPACE
ZIGGYS.SPACE High Point, NC
May 13
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
May 14
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
May 16
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock Im Park
Rock Im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
to
Jun 27
Daughtry
Daughtry at Epcot American Gardens
Epcot American Gardens Orlando, FL
Jul 1
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Jul 2
Daughtry and Big Wreck
Daughtry and Big Wreck at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Jul 16
Daughtry and Stone Temple Pilots
Daughtry and Stone Temple Pilots at Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel
Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel Pocatello, ID
Jul 17
Daughtry and Stone Temple Pilots
Daughtry and Stone Temple Pilots at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 22
to
Jul 23
Moondance Rock Music Weekend
Moondance Rock Music Weekend at Moondance Events
Moondance Events Walker, MN
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Rockin' the Rivers Festival
Rockin' the Rivers Festival at Rockin The Rivers
Rockin The Rivers Three Forks, MT

Before rocking out with these bands, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Daughtry on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Daughtry artist page.

May
4
Daughtry and Big Wreck
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
