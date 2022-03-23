Daughtry Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Daughtry have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The new concerts are in conjunction with the band's 2021 album, Dearly Beloved.

Currently, the group fronted by Chris Daughtry is on tour with Mark Tremonti and Travis Bracht. The newly announced shows are planned for May and July, with opening act Big Wreck. Previously, Daughtry announced summer concert plans including two July shows with Stone Temple Pilots and a handful of festival appearances.

When do Daughtry 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages, Patreon, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is CROWN. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Daughtry All Tour Dates and Tickets

Before rocking out with these bands, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Daughtry on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Daughtry artist page.