Dave East Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows in Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 26, 2022

Rapper Dave East has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as No Place Like Home, the newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast from September into November. Dave will be bringing along some "friends" for these new shows, but the names have not been announced yet. In early September, Dave embarks on a European tour with performances in London, Paris, Belgium, Switzerland, and Amsterdam.

Nov 10
Dave East
Dave East at The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY

Dave East All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 5
Dave East
Dave East at KOKO Camden
KOKO Camden London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 6
Dave East
Dave East at Hip Hop Square Center
Hip Hop Square Center Paris, France
Sep 7
Dave East
Dave East at Kavka
Kavka Antwerp, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Sep 8
Dave East
Dave East at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Sep 9
Dave East
Dave East at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 30
Dave East
Dave East at G-Force Entertainment
G-Force Entertainment Bangor, ME
Oct 1
Dave East
Dave East at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Oct 4
Dave East
Dave East at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Oct 5
Dave East
Dave East at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Oct 7
Dave East
Dave East at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 9
Dave East
Dave East at Come and Take It Live
Come and Take It Live Austin, TX
Oct 12
Dave East
Dave East at AURA Nightclub
AURA Nightclub Tempe, AZ
Oct 13
Dave East
Dave East at 24 Oxford
24 Oxford Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Dave East
Dave East at The Vermont Hollywood
The Vermont Hollywood Los Angeles, CA
Oct 15
Dave East
Dave East at Complex Oakland
Complex Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 16
Dave East
Dave East at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 17
Dave East
Dave East at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Oct 19
Dave East
Dave East at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 22
Dave East
Dave East at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 26
Dave East
Dave East at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 27
Dave East
Dave East at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Oct 28
Dave East
Dave East at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Oct 30
Dave East
Dave East at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Nov 1
Dave East
Dave East at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 2
Dave East
Dave East at Avondale Music Hall
Avondale Music Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 3
Dave East
Dave East at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Nov 5
Dave East
Dave East at The Showplace Theater
The Showplace Theater Buffalo, NY
Nov 10
Dave East
Dave East at The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY
When do Dave East 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Dave East on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dave East Zumic artist page.

