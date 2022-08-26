Dave East Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Rapper Dave East has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as No Place Like Home, the newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast from September into November. Dave will be bringing along some "friends" for these new shows, but the names have not been announced yet. In early September, Dave embarks on a European tour with performances in London, Paris, Belgium, Switzerland, and Amsterdam.

Dave East All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Dave East 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Dave East on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

