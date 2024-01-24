View all results for 'alt'
Dave Matthews Band Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring North America and Europe
Published January 24, 2024

This week, Dave Matthews Band added more concerts to their calendar. The new summer dates are set at large-scale venues across North America from May into September of 2024.

Previously, DMB announced European tour dates in April and May, including a March festival performance in Arizona.

When do Dave Matthews Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for fan club members is currently underway. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 13. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dave Matthews Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
to
Feb 18
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Mar 1
Dave Matthews Band at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
to
Mar 2
Extra Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
Apr 2
Dave Matthews Band at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 4
Dave Matthews Band at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Apr 5
Dave Matthews Band at Swiss Life Hall
Swiss Life Hall Hannover, Germany
Apr 7
Dave Matthews Band at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Apr 8
Dave Matthews Band at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Apr 10
Dave Matthews Band at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Apr 12
Dave Matthews Band at Torwar
Torwar Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Apr 14
Dave Matthews Band at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Apr 16
Dave Matthews Band at O2 Universum
O2 Universum Prague, Czechia
Apr 17
Dave Matthews Band at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Apr 19
Dave Matthews Band at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 20
Dave Matthews Band at Nelson Mandela Forum
Nelson Mandela Forum Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Apr 24
Dave Matthews Band at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Dave Matthews Band at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Dave Matthews Band at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 29
Dave Matthews Band at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
May 1
Dave Matthews Band at Vorst National/Forest National
Vorst National/Forest National Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 2
Dave Matthews Band at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
May 5
Dave Matthews Band at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
May 22
Dave Matthews Band at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 24
Dave Matthews Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
May 25
Dave Matthews Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
May 28
Dave Matthews Band at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
May 29
Dave Matthews Band at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
May 31
Dave Matthews Band at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 1
Dave Matthews Band at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 12
Dave Matthews Band at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 14
Dave Matthews Band at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
Walnut Creek Amphitheatre Raleigh, NC
Jun 15
Dave Matthews Band at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 21
Dave Matthews Band at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Jun 22
Dave Matthews Band at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Jun 25
Dave Matthews Band at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 26
Dave Matthews Band at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Jun 28
Dave Matthews Band at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 29
Dave Matthews Band at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 5
Dave Matthews Band at Broadview Stage at SPAC
Broadview Stage at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 6
Dave Matthews Band at Broadview Stage at SPAC
Broadview Stage at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 9
Dave Matthews Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 10
Dave Matthews Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 12
Dave Matthews Band at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 13
Dave Matthews Band at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 16
Dave Matthews Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 17
Dave Matthews Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 19
Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 20
Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 23
Dave Matthews Band at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 24
Dave Matthews Band at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 27
Dave Matthews Band at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 30
Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Aug 31
Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 1
Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dave Matthews Band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dave Matthews Band Zumic artist page.

