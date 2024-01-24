Dave Matthews Band Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Dave Matthews Band added more concerts to their calendar. The new summer dates are set at large-scale venues across North America from May into September of 2024.

Previously, DMB announced European tour dates in April and May, including a March festival performance in Arizona.

When do Dave Matthews Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for fan club members is currently underway. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 13. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dave Matthews Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dave Matthews Band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

