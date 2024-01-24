Dave Matthews Band Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Dave Matthews Band added more concerts to their calendar. The new summer dates are set at large-scale venues across North America from May into September of 2024.
Previously, DMB announced European tour dates in April and May, including a March festival performance in Arizona.
When do Dave Matthews Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for fan club members is currently underway. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 13. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Dave Matthews Band All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 15
to
Feb 18
Moon Palace Cancun
Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Mar 1
Dolby Live at Park MGM
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
to
Mar 2
Tempe Beach Park
Tempe, AZ
Apr 2
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 4
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Apr 5
Swiss Life Hall
Hannover, Germany
Apr 7
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Apr 10
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Apr 12
Torwar
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Apr 14
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Apr 16
O2 Universum
Prague, Czechia
Apr 19
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 20
Nelson Mandela Forum
Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Apr 24
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 29
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
May 1
Vorst National/Forest National
Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 2
Salle Pleyel
Paris, France
May 5
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
May 22
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
May 24
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
May 25
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
May 28
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
May 29
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
May 31
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 1
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jun 12
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jun 14
Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
Raleigh, NC
Jun 15
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 21
Alpine Valley Music Theatre
East Troy, WI
Jun 22
Alpine Valley Music Theatre
East Troy, WI
Jun 25
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 26
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Jun 28
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 29
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 5
Broadview Stage at SPAC
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 6
Broadview Stage at SPAC
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 9
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 10
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 12
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 13
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 16
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 17
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 19
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jul 20
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 23
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 24
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 27
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 30
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Aug 31
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 1
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Dave Matthews Band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
