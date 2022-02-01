View all results for 'alt'
Dave Matthews Band Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

46 show summer tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2022

Dave Matthews Band have set 2022 tour dates for North America. 46 newly announced shows are planned from May into September at large-scale venues across North America, with the band staying for multiple nights at nearly half of the total stops.

For the tour, the DMB is teaming up with The Nature Conservancy in an effort to plant trees. According to a post on DMB's Facebook, "Concertgoers can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign – a major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world."

When do Dave Matthews Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Online presale registration for fan club members is currently underway and will close on February 8. Citi cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your jam on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Dave Matthews Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 13
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 14
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 17
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
May 18
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
May 20
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
May 21
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
May 25
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 28
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
May 29
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 3
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 4
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 6
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Daily's Place - Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Jun 7
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Daily's Place - Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Jun 10
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 11
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 17
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 18
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 21
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 22
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 24
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 25
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 28
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 29
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 2
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Jul 3
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Jul 8
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 9
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 12
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 13
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 15
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jul 16
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jul 20
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 22
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 23
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 30
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 2
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 3
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 4
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 9
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 10
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 14
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Sep 16
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 17
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 19
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 20
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Dave Matthews on his social media accounts and signing up for the Dave Matthews Band free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dave Matthews Band Zumic artist page.

artists
Dave Matthews Band
genres
Alt Rock Jamband Pop Rock Rock
сomments
image for artist Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band
Jun
28
Dave Matthews Band
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun
29
Dave Matthews Band
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
