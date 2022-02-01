Dave Matthews Band Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dave Matthews Band have set 2022 tour dates for North America. 46 newly announced shows are planned from May into September at large-scale venues across North America, with the band staying for multiple nights at nearly half of the total stops.

For the tour, the DMB is teaming up with The Nature Conservancy in an effort to plant trees. According to a post on DMB's Facebook, "Concertgoers can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign – a major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world."

When do Dave Matthews Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Online presale registration for fan club members is currently underway and will close on February 8. Citi cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

