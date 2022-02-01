Dave Matthews Band Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dave Matthews Band have set 2022 tour dates for North America. 46 newly announced shows are planned from May into September at large-scale venues across North America, with the band staying for multiple nights at nearly half of the total stops.
For the tour, the DMB is teaming up with The Nature Conservancy in an effort to plant trees. According to a post on DMB's Facebook, "Concertgoers can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign – a major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world."
When do Dave Matthews Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Online presale registration for fan club members is currently underway and will close on February 8. Citi cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your jam on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Dave Matthews Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dave Matthews Band All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 11
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
May 13
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
May 14
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
May 17
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
May 18
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
May 20
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
May 21
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
May 25
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
May 28
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
May 29
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 3
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jun 4
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jun 6
Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 7
Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 10
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 11
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 17
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jun 18
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jun 21
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 22
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 24
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 25
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 28
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jun 29
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 2
Alpine Valley Music Theatre
East Troy, WI
Jul 3
Alpine Valley Music Theatre
East Troy, WI
Jul 8
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 9
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 12
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 13
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 20
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 22
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 23
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 30
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Stateline, NV
Sep 2
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 3
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 4
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 9
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Sep 10
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Sep 14
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 16
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 17
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 19
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 20
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
