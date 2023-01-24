View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Dave Matthews Band Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer North American tour, new album info and song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 24, 2023
Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak

This week, Dave Matthews Band announced 2023 summer tour dates along with details for a new album and song.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Mexico and across North America from May into early September. DMB plan to play multiple nights in select cities. On May 3, Dave Matthews Band will release a new studio album titled Walk Around The Moon and have shared a new song titled "Madman's Eyes."

In February, DMB will perform a special concert on Super Bowl weekend in Arizona before Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds host shows in Mexico. The band are also scheduled to perform at Florida's Innings festival in March.

When do Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Online ticket presales for fan club members is currently underway and ends on January 31. Presales for Citi cardholders begin February 14. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dave Matthews Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 9
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jul 18
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 19
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Dave Matthews Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 10
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest: Dave Matthews Band
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest: Dave Matthews Band at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Innings Festival Florida
Innings Festival Florida at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
May 9
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 11
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Auditorio Pabellón M
Auditorio Pabellón M Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 13
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Teatro Diana
Teatro Diana Guadalajara, Mexico
May 19
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 20
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 23
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
May 24
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
May 26
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 27
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 30
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
May 31
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jun 2
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 3
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 9
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 10
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jun 14
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jun 16
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jun 17
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 23
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jun 24
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 27
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 29
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 30
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 1
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 7
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 8
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 11
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 12
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 14
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 15
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 18
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 19
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 21
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 22
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 25
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 26
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jul 28
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 29
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 24
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Aug 25
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 26
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 29
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 1
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 2
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 3
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA

We recommend following Dave Matthews on his social media accounts and signing up for the Dave Matthews Band free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to "Madman's Eyes' on the band's YouTube channel. For more, check out the Dave Matthews Band Zumic artist page.

2
157
artists
Dave Matthews Band
genres
Alt Rock Jamband Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band
Jun
9
Dave Matthews Band
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jul
18
Dave Matthews Band
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul
19
Dave Matthews Band
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Dave Matthews Band Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 6, 2022
Dave Matthews Band Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Alt Rock Jamband Pop Rock Rock Dave Matthews Band
2
2619
image for article Dave Matthews Band Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 4, 2020
Dave Matthews Band Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Rock Jamband Pop Rock Rock Dave Matthews Band
1
1717
image for article Dave Matthews Band Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 22, 2020
Dave Matthews Band Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Alt Rock Jamband Pop Rock Rock Dave Matthews Band
1
1829
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart