Dave Matthews Band Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak

This week, Dave Matthews Band announced 2023 summer tour dates along with details for a new album and song.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Mexico and across North America from May into early September. DMB plan to play multiple nights in select cities. On May 3, Dave Matthews Band will release a new studio album titled Walk Around The Moon and have shared a new song titled "Madman's Eyes."

In February, DMB will perform a special concert on Super Bowl weekend in Arizona before Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds host shows in Mexico. The band are also scheduled to perform at Florida's Innings festival in March.

When do Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Online ticket presales for fan club members is currently underway and ends on January 31. Presales for Citi cardholders begin February 14. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dave Matthews Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dave Matthews on his social media accounts and signing up for the Dave Matthews Band free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to "Madman's Eyes' on the band's YouTube channel. For more, check out the Dave Matthews Band Zumic artist page.