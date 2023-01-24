Dave Matthews Band Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Dave Matthews Band announced 2023 summer tour dates along with details for a new album and song.
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in Mexico and across North America from May into early September. DMB plan to play multiple nights in select cities. On May 3, Dave Matthews Band will release a new studio album titled Walk Around The Moon and have shared a new song titled "Madman's Eyes."
In February, DMB will perform a special concert on Super Bowl weekend in Arizona before Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds host shows in Mexico. The band are also scheduled to perform at Florida's Innings festival in March.
When do Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Online ticket presales for fan club members is currently underway and ends on January 31. Presales for Citi cardholders begin February 14. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Dave Matthews Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 9
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Jul 18
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 19
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Dave Matthews Band All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 10
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
May 9
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 11
Auditorio Pabellón M
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 13
Teatro Diana
Guadalajara, Mexico
May 19
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
May 20
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
May 24
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Southaven, MS
May 26
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
May 27
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
May 30
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
May 31
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
Jun 2
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jun 3
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jun 9
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Jun 10
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jun 14
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jun 16
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Jun 17
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jun 23
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jun 24
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jun 27
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 29
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 30
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 1
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 7
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Jul 8
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Jul 11
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 12
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 14
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 15
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 18
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 19
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 21
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jul 22
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jul 25
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 26
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Jul 28
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 29
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 24
Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Highland, CA
Aug 25
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Aug 26
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Aug 29
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Sep 1
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 2
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 3
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
