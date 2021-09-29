David Lee Roth Sets 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

If ever there was a musician suited for the glitz and glam of Las Vegas, it would probably be David Lee Roth. This week, the former Van Halen singer announced a Las Vegas residency for 2021 and 2022.

At this time, five shows are scheduled from December 31, 2021 to January 8, 2022 at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Roth originally planned these Vegas residency dates in January 2020 and was expecting to add more until the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. According to a setlist from 2020, fans can expect to hear Van Halen hits as well as Roth's solo cuts.

When do David Lee Roth 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, VIP packages, and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DLRVEGAS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

David Lee Roth All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following David Lee Roth on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out David Lee Roth's Zumic artist page.