Davido Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2023

Nigerian artist Davido added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Timeless.

Three new April concerts have been announced at arenas in New York City, Montreal, and Florida. In January, Davido has headlining shows in Paris and London.

When do Davido 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi / American Express cardmembers. Artist, Chase cardmember, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Timeless. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, INGOLD for American Express, and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Davido Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 17
Davido at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Davido All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 28
Davido at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 31
Davido at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 17
Davido at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 19
Davido at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Apr 24
Davido at Addition Financial Arena
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Davido on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Davido's Zumic artist page.

