Davido Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Davido has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Timeless.

Six new shows are set at large-scale North American venues in Washington, DC, Houston, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, and Atlana in July and November. Later this month, Davido has a headlining concert at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY and a festival performance at Governors Ball in June.

When do Davido 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin April 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

