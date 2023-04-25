View all results for 'alt'
Davido Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Six shows for 'Timeless' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 25, 2023

Singer-songwriter Davido has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Timeless.

Six new shows are set at large-scale North American venues in Washington, DC, Houston, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, and Atlana in July and November. Later this month, Davido has a headlining concert at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY and a festival performance at Governors Ball in June.

When do Davido 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin April 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Davido All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 30
Davido at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
Jul 1
Davido at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 7
Davido at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 8
Davido at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Jul 13
Davido at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 15
Davido at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 18
Davido & Friends at State Farm Arena
Rescheduled
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Davido on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch Davido's music video for "UNAVAILABLE" featuring Musa Keys. For more, check out Davido's Zumic artist page.

artists
Davido
genres
Afrobeat Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Davido
Davido
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Governors Ball Music Festival
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
