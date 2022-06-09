View all results for 'alt'
Dawes Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining concerts plus with The Head and the Heart and Bahamas
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 9, 2022

This week, Dawes added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Twelve new events at American venues this September are billed as "An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas." The two acts will be "performing together for two unique live sets, with Dawes backing Bahamas and Bahamas joining Dawes for a collaborative performance," according to a press release.

Dawes have a busy touring schedule this year, beginning with a 4th of July concert performing with Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh as the "Friends" in Phil & Friends. That will be followed by a few summer festival sets mixed in with an American tour alongside The Head and the Heart. Bahamas have a handful of concerts with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats also on their calendar.

When do Dawes and Bahamas 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FALL22. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dawes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dawes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 4
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Fuji Rock Festival
Fuji Rock Festival at Naeba ski resort
Naeba ski resort Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Aug 1
Dawes, The Head and The Heart, and heart
Dawes, The Head and The Heart, and heart at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 2
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 4
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 5
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 6
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 8
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 9
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Aug 11
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 12
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 13
The Head and the Heart and Dawes
The Head and the Heart and Dawes at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 16
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 18
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 19
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 20
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 22
The Head and The Heart and Dawes
The Head and The Heart and Dawes at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Aug 23
The Head and The Heart, Dawes, and heart
The Head and The Heart, Dawes, and heart at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Sacred Rose
Sacred Rose at SeatGeek Stadium
SeatGeek Stadium Bridgeview, IL
Sep 7
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Sep 8
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at Brown's Island
Brown's Island Richmond, VA
Sep 9
to
Sep 11
Gears and Guitars
Gears and Guitars at Bailey Park
Bailey Park Winston-Salem, NC
Sep 10
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
Sep 11
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Sep 13
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Sep 14
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
Sep 16
Dawes
Dawes at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 17
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY
Sep 18
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at The Athenaeum Theatre
The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Sep 19
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Sep 21
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Sep 22
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Sep 23
Dawes and Bahamas
Dawes and Bahamas at Levitt Shell
Levitt Shell Memphis, TN
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Franklin, TN
Sep 25
Dawes
Dawes at Manship Theatre
Manship Theatre Baton Rouge, LA

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Dawes will release a new album on July 22 titled Misadventures of Doomscroller. Listen to their new song "Someone Else’s Café / Doomscroller Tries To Relax." For more, check out the Dawes and Bahamas Zumic artist pages.

