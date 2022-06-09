Dawes Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Dawes added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Twelve new events at American venues this September are billed as "An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas." The two acts will be "performing together for two unique live sets, with Dawes backing Bahamas and Bahamas joining Dawes for a collaborative performance," according to a press release.

Dawes have a busy touring schedule this year, beginning with a 4th of July concert performing with Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh as the "Friends" in Phil & Friends. That will be followed by a few summer festival sets mixed in with an American tour alongside The Head and the Heart. Bahamas have a handful of concerts with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats also on their calendar.

When do Dawes and Bahamas 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FALL22. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dawes All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Dawes will release a new album on July 22 titled Misadventures of Doomscroller. Listen to their new song "Someone Else’s Café / Doomscroller Tries To Relax." For more, check out the Dawes and Bahamas Zumic artist pages.