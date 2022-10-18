Dawes Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dawes have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Misadventures of Doomscroller.

The newly announced concerts are planned at venues across North America coast to coast from March into May. According to a post on Dawes' social media, fans can expect to hear two sets of music. At this time, these are the only performances that Dawes have scheduled.

When do Dawes 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales for American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin October 19. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dawes All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dawes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dawes Zumic artist page.