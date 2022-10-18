View all results for 'alt'
Dawes Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Misadventures of Doomscroller' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2022

Dawes have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Misadventures of Doomscroller.

The newly announced concerts are planned at venues across North America coast to coast from March into May. According to a post on Dawes' social media, fans can expect to hear two sets of music. At this time, these are the only performances that Dawes have scheduled.

When do Dawes 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales for American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin October 19. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dawes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Dawes
Dawes at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Mar 3
Dawes
Dawes at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Mar 4
Dawes
Dawes at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 5
Dawes
Dawes at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Mar 7
Dawes
Dawes at Bluebird Nightclub
Bluebird Nightclub Bloomington, IN
Mar 8
Dawes
Dawes at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Mar 10
Dawes
Dawes at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 11
Dawes
Dawes at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Mar 12
Dawes
Dawes at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 14
Dawes
Dawes at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Mar 16
Dawes
Dawes at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 17
Dawes
Dawes at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Mar 18
Dawes
Dawes at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 6
Dawes
Dawes at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Apr 7
Dawes
Dawes at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Apr 8
Dawes
Dawes at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Apr 11
Dawes
Dawes at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Apr 12
Dawes
Dawes at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 14
Dawes
Dawes at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Apr 15
Dawes
Dawes at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Apr 16
Dawes
Dawes at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Apr 18
Dawes
Dawes at Wave - KS
Wave - KS Wichita, KS
Apr 19
Dawes
Dawes at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 20
Dawes
Dawes at Commonwealth Room
Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Apr 22
Dawes
Dawes at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 23
Dawes
Dawes at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Apr 26
Dawes
Dawes at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 27
Dawes
Dawes at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Apr 28
Dawes
Dawes at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
May 5
Dawes
Dawes at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Dawes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dawes Zumic artist page.

