Dead & Company Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Seven years after uniting as a band, Dead & Company have announced details for 2022 summer tour dates. The newly planned concerts are set in June and July at large-scale outdoor stadiums, with the long train running from coast to coast.

Kicking off at Dodger Stadium in LA and wrapping up with two shows at Citi Field in Queens, Dead & Co will have people dancing in the streets with laughing, singing and music swinging. A total of 20 shows are currently scheduled in a mix of large outdoor venues and stadiums including Shoreline Amphitheatre, Ruoff Music Center (formerly known as Deer Creek), Bethel Woods, SPAC, Wrigley Field, Gilette Stadium, and Citizens Bank Park.

When do Dead & Company 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Verified Fan Presale Registration is currently open and will close on April 3. Presales for Verified Fan begin April 5. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dead & Company All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dead & Company on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For those who aren't familiar with Dead & Company, the group started in the wake of the Grateful Dead's 50th anniversary concerts of 2015. Core members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bob Kreutzmann joined with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti to create a new group. Over the past seven years, they have played over 180 concerts.

For more, check out the Dead & Company Zumic artist page.