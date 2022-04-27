Deadmau5 Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Joel Zimmerman, the electronic artist known as Deadmau5, has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule, billed as We Are Friends in conjunction with the ongoing series of compilation albums on his mau5trap label.

The newly planned events are set from July into December at venues across America. The DJ-producer is bringing along a unique lineup of opening acts on select dates that include NERO, Kasablanca, Lamorn, Bensley, No Mana B2B EDDIE, HNTR, Morgin Madison, and / or Lupa. In addition to the new shows, Deadmau5 has previously announced headlining gigs in Florida, Las Vegas, Toronto, and Indianapolis and a tour of Europe in June.

When do Deadmau5 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Deadmau5 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Later this year, Deadmau5 plans to release a compilation album titled We Are Friends (Vol 11). For more, check out the Deadmau5 Zumic artist page.