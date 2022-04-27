View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Deadmau5 Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'We Are Friends' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 27, 2022

Joel Zimmerman, the electronic artist known as Deadmau5, has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule, billed as We Are Friends in conjunction with the ongoing series of compilation albums on his mau5trap label.

The newly planned events are set from July into December at venues across America. The DJ-producer is bringing along a unique lineup of opening acts on select dates that include NERO, Kasablanca, Lamorn, Bensley, No Mana B2B EDDIE, HNTR, Morgin Madison, and / or Lupa. In addition to the new shows, Deadmau5 has previously announced headlining gigs in Florida, Las Vegas, Toronto, and Indianapolis and a tour of Europe in June.

When do Deadmau5 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Deadmau5 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 30
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at LIV At Fontainebleau
LIV At Fontainebleau Miami Beach, FL
May 8
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at DAER Dayclub
DAER Dayclub Hollywood, FL
May 20
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at Zouk Nightclub
Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
May 27
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 29
Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, Galantis, and Steve Aoki
Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, Galantis, and Steve Aoki at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Indianapolis, IN
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Creamfields South
Creamfields South at Hylands Park
Hylands Park Writtle, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at Stagebox
Stagebox København, Denmark
Jun 10
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jun 16
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at Poney Club
Poney Club Toulouse, Occitanie, France
Jun 17
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at Live At The Marquee
Live At The Marquee Cork, Ireland
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Escapade Music Festival
Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne Park
Lansdowne Park Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 15
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Lamorn
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Lamorn at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 21
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Bensley
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Bensley at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jul 22
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at Zouk Nightclub
Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Jul 23
Vampire Weekend, Deadmau5, Chance The Rapper, and Kaytranada
Vampire Weekend, Deadmau5, Chance The Rapper, and Kaytranada at Float Fest Grounds
Float Fest Grounds Martindale, TX
Jul 23
to
Jul 24
Float Fest
Float Fest at Float Fest
Float Fest Martindale, TX
Jul 30
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and BlackGummy
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and BlackGummy at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 11
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at Zouk Nightclub
Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
DAS ENERGI Festival
DAS ENERGI Festival at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Aug 20
Deadmau5, NERO, and No Mana B2B EDDIE
Deadmau5, NERO, and No Mana B2B EDDIE at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Aug 26
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at Zouk Nightclub
Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and HNTR
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and HNTR at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 6
to
Sep 11
DANCEFESTOPIA MUSIC FESTIVAL
DANCEFESTOPIA MUSIC FESTIVAL at Emerald City
Emerald City LaCygne, KS
Sep 10
Deadmau5, NERO, and Lamorn
Deadmau5, NERO, and Lamorn at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 17
Deadmau5, NERO, and Kasablanca
Deadmau5, NERO, and Kasablanca at Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
Sep 23
Deadmau5, NERO, and Morgin Madison
Deadmau5, NERO, and Morgin Madison at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 24
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at Zouk Nightclub
Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Deadmau5, NERO, and Kasablanca
Deadmau5, NERO, and Kasablanca at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 6
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Deadmau5, NERO, and Kasablanca
Deadmau5, NERO, and Kasablanca at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Oct 15
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Lamorn
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Lamorn at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 21
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Lupa
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Lupa at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Nov 4
Deadmau5, NERO, Lamorn, and Morgin Madison
Deadmau5, NERO, Lamorn, and Morgin Madison at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Nov 5
Deadmau5, NERO, Lamorn, and Morgin Madison
Deadmau5, NERO, Lamorn, and Morgin Madison at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Nov 6
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Deadmau5, Kaskade, and K5
Deadmau5, Kaskade, and K5 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
Dec 16
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Morgin Madison
Deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, and Morgin Madison at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA

We recommend following Deadmau5 on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Later this year, Deadmau5 plans to release a compilation album titled We Are Friends (Vol 11). For more, check out the Deadmau5 Zumic artist page.

1
151
artists
Deadmau5
genres
Electronic Trance
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Deadmau5
Deadmau5
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Deadmau5 Sets 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 28, 2019
Deadmau5 Sets 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Electronic Trance Deadmau5
2
1595
image for article Deadmau5 Plans 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale and Presale Code Info
December 2, 2016
Deadmau5 Plans 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale and Presale Code I...
Tickets Electronic Trance Deadmau5
1
1295
image for article Hardwell On Air Podcast Episode 194 [YouTube Audio Stream]
November 24, 2014
Hardwell On Air Podcast Episode 194 [YouTube Audio Stream]
Music Electronic House Bassjackers Deadmau5 Ellie Goulding Faith Evans Hardwell henry fong Knife Party KSHMR Mark Sixma R3HAB Seven Lions Tiesto DJ Set Netherlands Playlist Alpharock Dyro Felguk Ftampa Henry Himself Housequake Husman JAGGS Jay Cosmic Joel Fletcher Joey Dale Kill The Buzz Luciana Rob Swire Switch Off Tom & Jame Tommy Trash Twoloud
1
1064
Back to top
seating chart