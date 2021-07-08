Deafheaven Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Post-metal rockers Deafheaven have announced details for 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts are planned from February into March, making stops at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast. In October, the band will headline two California shows in October. Along with the tour, Deafheaven announced they will release a new album on August 20 titled Infinite Granite. Listen to the hard-hitting new single "The Gnashing."

Deafheaven at Warsaw
Warsaw
Brooklyn, NY

When do Deafheaven 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Deafheaven on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

