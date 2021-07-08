View all results for 'alt'
Deafheaven Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New concerts & new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 8, 2021

Post-metal rockers Deafheaven have announced details for 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts are planned from February into March, making stops at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast. In October, the band will headline two California shows in October. Along with the tour, Deafheaven announced they will release a new album on August 20 titled Infinite Granite. Listen to the hard-hitting new single "The Gnashing."

Deafheaven Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 8
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Deafheaven All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 15
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Oct 16
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Feb 22
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at The Pressroom
The Pressroom Phoenix, AZ
Feb 23
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Feb 25
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Feb 26
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Feb 27
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 1
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Mar 2
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 3
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Mar 4
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Mar 5
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Mar 6
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 8
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Mar 9
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 10
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Theatre Fairmount
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 11
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 12
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Mar 14
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 15
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Mar 16
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Emporia Granada Theater
Emporia Granada Theater Emporia, KS
Mar 18
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Mar 19
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 21
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 22
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Mar 23
Deafheaven
Deafheaven at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
When do Deafheaven 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Deafheaven on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Deafheaven's Zumic artist page.

