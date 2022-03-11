Death Cab For Cutie Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Indie rockers Death Cab For Cutie have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates. The band will perform two shows next month in Oklahoma and Texas before appearing at a handful of music festivals. The newly planned concerts are set in July with opening band Illuminati Hotties.

In total, Death Cab For Cutie now have 13 shows on their calendar this year. While they managed to do some light touring over the past couple of years, they played a total of less than 20 shows and all of those were in the western part of the USA, whereas the new tour dates are along the central and eastern parts of the country.

Death Cab for Cutie All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Death Cab For Cutie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

