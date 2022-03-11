View all results for 'alt'
Death Cab For Cutie Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Summer shows in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 11, 2022

Indie rockers Death Cab For Cutie have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates. The band will perform two shows next month in Oklahoma and Texas before appearing at a handful of music festivals. The newly planned concerts are set in July with opening band Illuminati Hotties.

In total, Death Cab For Cutie now have 13 shows on their calendar this year. While they managed to do some light touring over the past couple of years, they played a total of less than 20 shows and all of those were in the western part of the USA, whereas the new tour dates are along the central and eastern parts of the country.

Death Cab for Cutie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
Death Cab for Cutie
Death Cab for Cutie at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 28
Death Cab for Cutie
Death Cab for Cutie at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
Apr 29
to
May 1
Shaky Knees Festival
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
Apr 29
to
May 1
Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival at Memphis Fairgrounds
Memphis Fairgrounds Memphis, TN
May 21
to
May 22
Corona Capital Guadalajara
Corona Capital Guadalajara at Valle VFG
Valle VFG Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico
Jul 7
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jul 8
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 11
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 12
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties at Beak & Skiff Apple Hill Campus
Beak & Skiff Apple Hill Campus LaFayette, NY
Jul 14
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties at Riverfront Park - Harrisburg
Riverfront Park - Harrisburg Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Jul 15
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 16
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties
Death Cab for Cutie and Illuminati Hotties at Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center
Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center Poughkeepsie, NY
When do Death Cab For Cutie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend signing up for Death Cab For Cutie's free newsletter (bottom of page) and following them on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more from Death Cab For Cutie, check out their Zumic artist page.

