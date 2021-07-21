View all results for 'alt'
Death From Above 1979 Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Lovers' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 21, 2021

Death From Above 1979 have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Is 4 Lovers.

The newly scheduled shows will make stops at intimate venues across North America from March into April. As for 2021, the band only has three shows planned so far: two in Canada and a slot at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas.

When do Death From Above 1979 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Death From Above Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 7
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Death From Above All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Rock la Cruze
Rock la Cruze at Victoriaville, Québec
Victoriaville, Québec Victoriaville, QC, Canada
Sep 17
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Iceberg Alley Performance Tent
Iceberg Alley Performance Tent Mont-Saint-Pierre, QC, Canada
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Mar 5
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Mar 6
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 7
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Mar 9
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 10
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Mar 12
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 13
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Guelph Concert Theatre
Guelph Concert Theatre Guelph, ON, Canada
Mar 15
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at London Concert Theatre
London Concert Theatre London, ON, Canada
Mar 16
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH
Mar 17
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 19
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Mar 20
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Mar 21
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Park Theatre
Park Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Mar 23
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 24
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Midway
Midway Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 26
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Capital Ballroom
Capital Ballroom Victoria, BC, Canada
Mar 27
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 29
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater
Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater Tacoma, WA
Mar 30
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Doug Fir Lounge
Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR
Apr 1
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Apr 2
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Apr 3
Death From Above 1979
Death From Above 1979 at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA

We recommend following Death From Above 1979 on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Released earlier this year, Is 4 Lovers is a dynamic LP showcasing the band's unique talents. The album's standout track, "One + One," is a rock force of nature with electronics and chugging guitar riffs reminiscent of early NIN. Recently, the band shared a music video for "Modern Guy."

For more, check out the Death From Above 1979 Zumic artist page.

artists
Death From Above
genres
Dance-Punk Noise Rock Punk Rock
