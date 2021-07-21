Death From Above 1979 Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Death From Above 1979 have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Is 4 Lovers.

The newly scheduled shows will make stops at intimate venues across North America from March into April. As for 2021, the band only has three shows planned so far: two in Canada and a slot at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas.

When do Death From Above 1979 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Death From Above All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Death From Above 1979 on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Released earlier this year, Is 4 Lovers is a dynamic LP showcasing the band's unique talents. The album's standout track, "One + One," is a rock force of nature with electronics and chugging guitar riffs reminiscent of early NIN. Recently, the band shared a music video for "Modern Guy."

For more, check out the Death From Above 1979 Zumic artist page.