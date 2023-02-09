Death Grips Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Experimental outfit Death Grips have added 2023 tour dates.
The newly planned European shows are set in June and new USA dates have been added in July and August. Death Grips return to the road in May, including a handful of festival performances. The band has 56 performances on their schedule so far, the most since they started touring in 2011.
Death Grips All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 4
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
May 5
Harbour Event Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 8
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
May 9
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
May 11
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
May 12
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
May 13
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
May 16
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
May 17
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
May 18
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
May 20
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
May 21
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 6
Klub Stodoła
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Jun 12
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 14
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Jun 18
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 22
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Depot Mayfield
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Jul 24
Cain's Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
Jul 25
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
Jul 26
The Factory - Chesterfield
Chesterfield, MO
Jul 28
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Louisville, KY
Jul 29
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 30
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 1
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Aug 2
Agora Theater & Ballroom
Cleveland, OH
Aug 4
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Aug 5
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Aug 12
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Aug 13
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Sep 13
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 17
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Sep 18
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Sep 21
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 22
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 23
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 25
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Sep 26
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
The Vanguard - FL
Orlando, FL
Sep 29
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 30
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 2
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Oct 3
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Oct 6
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
When do Death Grips 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Death Grips social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Death Grips' Zumic artist page.