Death Grips Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Experimental outfit Death Grips have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned European shows are set in June and new USA dates have been added in July and August. Death Grips return to the road in May, including a handful of festival performances. The band has 56 performances on their schedule so far, the most since they started touring in 2011.

Death Grips All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Death Grips 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Death Grips social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Death Grips' Zumic artist page.