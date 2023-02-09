View all results for 'alt'
Death Grips Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2023

Experimental outfit Death Grips have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned European shows are set in June and new USA dates have been added in July and August. Death Grips return to the road in May, including a handful of festival performances. The band has 56 performances on their schedule so far, the most since they started touring in 2011.

Death Grips Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Death Grips All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
Death Grips
Death Grips at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
May 5
Death Grips
Death Grips at Harbour Event Centre
Harbour Event Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 6
Death Grips
Death Grips at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
May 8
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
May 9
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 11
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 12
Death Grips
Death Grips at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 13
Sick New World
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 16
Death Grips
Death Grips at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
May 17
Death Grips
Death Grips at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
May 18
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
May 20
Death Grips
Death Grips at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
May 21
Death Grips
Death Grips at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Primavera Sound Barcelona
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 6
Death Grips
Death Grips at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Madrid
Primavera Sound Madrid at Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Jun 12
Death Grips
Death Grips at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 14
Death Grips
Death Grips at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Jun 18
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Jun 22
Death Grips
Death Grips at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Outbreak Fest
Outbreak Fest at Depot Mayfield
Depot Mayfield Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Jul 22
Death Grips
Death Grips at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Jul 24
Death Grips
Death Grips at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Jul 25
Death Grips
Death Grips at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Jul 26
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Jul 28
Death Grips
Death Grips at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Jul 29
Death Grips
Death Grips at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jul 30
Death Grips
Death Grips at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 1
Death Grips
Death Grips at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Aug 2
Death Grips
Death Grips at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Aug 4
Death Grips
Death Grips at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Aug 5
Death Grips
Death Grips at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Aug 7
Death Grips
Death Grips at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 8
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 9
Death Grips
Death Grips at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Aug 11
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Aug 12
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Aug 13
Death Grips
Death Grips at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Sep 13
Death Grips
Death Grips at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 17
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 18
Death Grips
Death Grips at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Death Grips
Death Grips at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 21
Death Grips
Death Grips at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 22
Death Grips
Death Grips at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 23
Death Grips
Death Grips at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 25
Death Grips
Death Grips at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 26
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
Death Grips
Death Grips at The Vanguard - FL
The Vanguard - FL Orlando, FL
Sep 29
Death Grips
Death Grips at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 30
Death Grips
Death Grips at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 2
Death Grips
Death Grips at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 3
Death Grips
Death Grips at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Oct 5
Death Grips
Death Grips at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 6
Death Grips
Death Grips at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Oct 7
Death Grips
Death Grips at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
When do Death Grips 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Death Grips social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Death Grips' Zumic artist page.

