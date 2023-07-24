Debbie Gibson Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop artist Debbie Gibson has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Winterlicious - An Evening of Holiday and Hits.

The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at venues in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York City, and Los Angeles. This announcement comes on the heels of Gibson recently wrapping up a summer tour.

When do Debbie Gibson 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for Diamond Debheads and email list subscribers begin July 25. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Debbie Gibson All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Debbie Gibson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Debbie Gibson's Zumic artist page.