Declan McKenna Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Declan McKenna has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Big Return.

The newly set concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Oracle Sisters, Eli Smart, or Allie Crow Buckley. Declan also has festival performances at Boston Calling, RBC Bluesfest, Reading, and Leeds.

When do Declan McKenna 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales for Artist begin March 14. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

