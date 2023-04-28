View all results for 'alt'
Deer Tick Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

50+ concerts and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 28, 2023

This week, alt-rockers Deer Tick added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Emotional Contracts. The newly planned North American shows are set in October and November with opening act Abby Hamilton on select dates.

Deer Tick begin a headlining tour across the USA in June with openers Rafay Rashid, Country Westerns, or The Sickly Hecks. In June and July, the band will open for Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit along the West Coast.

Deer Tick Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Deer Tick All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 5
Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid at Tree House Theater
Tree House Theater Deerfield, MA
Jun 7
Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Jun 8
Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid at Lincoln Hill Farms
Lincoln Hill Farms Canandaigua, NY
Jun 9
Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Jun 10
Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Jun 12
Deer Tick at Rough Trade NYC
Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn, NY
Jun 14
Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth
Cisco Brewers Portsmouth Portsmouth, NH
Jun 15
Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid at Ocean Mist
Ocean Mist South Kingstown, RI
Jun 16
Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid at Ocean Mist
Ocean Mist South Kingstown, RI
Jun 17
Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid at Ocean Mist
Ocean Mist South Kingstown, RI
Jun 19
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 21
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Jun 22
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at HI-FI Annex
HI-FI Annex Indianapolis, IN
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Summerfest - First Week at Milwaukee Summerfest
Milwaukee Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Jun 24
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Maquoketa, IA
Jun 25
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Showboat Saloon
Showboat Saloon Wisconsin Dells, WI
Jun 27
Deer Tick and The Sickly Hecks at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
Jun 29
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
High Sierra Music Festival at Plumas County Fairgrounds
Plumas County Fairgrounds Quincy, CA
Jul 1
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 2
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Clackamas County Event Center
Clackamas County Event Center Canby, OR
Jul 4
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 5
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Woodland Park Zoo
Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA
Jul 6
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Fox Theater Spokane
Fox Theater Spokane Spokane, WA
Jul 8
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 9
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Jul 11
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Jul 12
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jul 14
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 15
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Jul 16
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Oct 13
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Oct 17
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Oct 19
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Chickie Wah Wah
Chickie Wah Wah New Orleans, LA
Oct 20
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Oct 21
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Oct 22
Deer Tick and Country Westerns at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Oct 31
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA
Nov 8
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Nov 9
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 10
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at The Loving Touch
The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI
Nov 11
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 12
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at Center For The Arts Of Homer
Center For The Arts Of Homer Homer, NY
Nov 14
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 15
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Nov 17
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Nov 18
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 24
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at Columbus Theatre
Columbus Theatre Providence, RI
Nov 25
Deer Tick and Abby Hamilton at Columbus Theatre
Columbus Theatre Providence, RI
When do Deer Tick 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Deer Tick on social media and join the text list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Deer Tick plan to release a new album on June 16 titled Emotional Contracts. Listen to the new song "Forgiving Ties." For more, check out Deer Tick's Zumic artist page.

