Deer Tick Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, alt-rockers Deer Tick added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Emotional Contracts. The newly planned North American shows are set in October and November with opening act Abby Hamilton on select dates.

Deer Tick begin a headlining tour across the USA in June with openers Rafay Rashid, Country Westerns, or The Sickly Hecks. In June and July, the band will open for Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit along the West Coast.

When do Deer Tick 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Deer Tick on social media and join the text list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Deer Tick plan to release a new album on June 16 titled Emotional Contracts. Listen to the new song "Forgiving Ties." For more, check out Deer Tick's Zumic artist page.