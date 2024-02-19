Def Leppard Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, classic rock veterans Def Leppard added 2024 tour dates.

Two new September concerts are planned in Washington and Utah with opening act Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. In July, Def Leppard hit the road for Summer Stadium Tour shows with Journey, Steve Miller Band, Heart, or Cheap Trick joining on select dates.

When do Def Leppard 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins February 23. Presales for fan club begins February 20. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Def Leppard All Tour Dates and Tickets

