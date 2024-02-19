View all results for 'alt'
Def Leppard Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Journey, Cheap Trick, Heart, Steve Miller Band, JBLZE
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 19, 2024

This week, classic rock veterans Def Leppard added 2024 tour dates.

Two new September concerts are planned in Washington and Utah with opening act Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. In July, Def Leppard hit the road for Summer Stadium Tour shows with Journey, Steve Miller Band, Heart, or Cheap Trick joining on select dates.

When do Def Leppard 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins February 23. Presales for fan club begins February 20. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Def Leppard All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 6
Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Jul 10
Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick at Camping World Stadium
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
Jul 13
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Jul 15
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jul 18
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Jul 20
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jul 23
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Jul 25
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 27
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 30
Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart at Progressive Field
Progressive Field Cleveland, OH
Aug 2
Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 5
Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 7
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Aug 12
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Aug 14
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Aug 16
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Alamodome - Complex
Alamodome - Complex San Antonio, TX
Aug 19
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Target Field
Target Field Minneapolis, MN
Aug 23
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Aug 25
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Aug 28
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 30
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Sep 4
Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Sep 6
Def Leppard and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Sep 8
Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick at Coors Field
Coors Field Denver, CO
Sep 10
Def Leppard and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT

For the most up-to-date information, follow Def Leppard on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Def Leppard Zumic artist page.

artists
Def Leppard
genres
Classic Rock Hard Rock Pop Rock Rock
image for artist Def Leppard
Def Leppard
seating chart