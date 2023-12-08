Def Leppard and Journey Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Def Leppard and Journey announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Summer Stadium Tour. Joining the bill on select dates will be Steve Miller Band, Heart, or Cheap Trick.
The new co-headlining shows are planned at stadiums across North America from July into September. These are the only concerts dates on Def Leppard schedule so far. In February, Journey begin a North American tour with Toto.
When do Def Leppard and Journey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Def Leppard fan club and Artist begin December 12. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Def Leppard Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 29
Total Mortgage Arena
Bridgeport, CT
Def Leppard All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 9
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Feb 12
Amerant Bank Arena
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 14
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Feb 15
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Birmingham, AL
Feb 18
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Feb 21
Amica Mutual Pavilion
Providence, RI
Feb 22
Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, NY
Feb 24
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Feb 28
Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena
Sioux City, IA
Feb 29
The Monument
Rapid City, SD
Mar 2
Alerus Center
Grand Forks, ND
Mar 4
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Mar 7
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 9
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 10
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 13
First Interstate Arena
Billings, MT
Mar 15
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Mar 16
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
NMSU Pan American Center
Las Cruces, NM
Mar 22
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
Lubbock, TX
Apr 15
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Apr 16
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Apr 19
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 20
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Apr 23
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Apr 27
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Jul 6
Busch Stadium
St. Louis, MO
Jul 10
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Jul 15
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
Jul 18
Comerica Park
Detroit, MI
Jul 20
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
Jul 23
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 25
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Jul 30
Progressive Field
Cleveland, OH
Aug 2
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 12
Globe Life Field
Arlington, TX
Aug 14
Minute Maid Park
Houston, TX
Aug 16
Alamodome - Complex
San Antonio, TX
Aug 19
Target Field
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 25
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Aug 28
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA
Sep 4
T-Mobile Park
Seattle, WA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Def Leppard and Journey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Def Leppard and Journey Zumic artist pages.