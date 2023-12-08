Def Leppard and Journey Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Def Leppard and Journey announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Summer Stadium Tour. Joining the bill on select dates will be Steve Miller Band, Heart, or Cheap Trick.

The new co-headlining shows are planned at stadiums across North America from July into September. These are the only concerts dates on Def Leppard schedule so far. In February, Journey begin a North American tour with Toto.

When do Def Leppard and Journey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Def Leppard fan club and Artist begin December 12. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Def Leppard and Journey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

