Def Leppard and Journey Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Steve Miller Band, Heart, Cheap Trick
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2023

Def Leppard and Journey announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Summer Stadium Tour. Joining the bill on select dates will be Steve Miller Band, Heart, or Cheap Trick.

The new co-headlining shows are planned at stadiums across North America from July into September. These are the only concerts dates on Def Leppard schedule so far. In February, Journey begin a North American tour with Toto.

When do Def Leppard and Journey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Def Leppard fan club and Artist begin December 12. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Def Leppard Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 29
Journey and Toto at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT

Def Leppard All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Journey and Toto at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Feb 12
Journey and Toto at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 14
Journey and Toto at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Feb 15
Journey and Toto at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Feb 17
Journey and Toto at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Feb 18
Journey and Toto at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Feb 21
Journey and Toto at Amica Mutual Pavilion
Amica Mutual Pavilion Providence, RI
Feb 22
Journey and Toto at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
Feb 24
Journey and Toto at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Feb 26
Journey and Toto at Kohl Center
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Feb 28
Journey and Toto at Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena
Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena Sioux City, IA
Feb 29
Journey and Toto at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
Mar 2
Journey and Toto at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Mar 4
Journey and Toto at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Mar 7
Journey and Toto at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 9
Journey and Toto at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 10
Journey and Toto at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 13
Journey and Toto at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Mar 15
Journey and Toto at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Mar 16
Journey and Toto at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
Journey and Toto at NMSU Pan American Center
NMSU Pan American Center Las Cruces, NM
Mar 22
Journey and Toto at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Apr 15
Journey and Toto at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Apr 16
Journey and Toto at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Apr 19
Journey and Toto at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 20
Journey and Toto at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Apr 23
Journey and Toto at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Apr 26
Journey and Toto at Scope Arena
Scope Arena Norfolk, VA
Apr 27
Journey and Toto at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Apr 29
Journey and Toto at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT
Jul 6
Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Jul 10
Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick at Camping World Stadium
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
Jul 13
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Jul 15
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jul 18
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Jul 20
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jul 23
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Jul 25
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 27
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 30
Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart at Progressive Field
Progressive Field Cleveland, OH
Aug 2
Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 5
Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 7
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Aug 12
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Aug 14
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Aug 16
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Alamodome - Complex
Alamodome - Complex San Antonio, TX
Aug 19
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Target Field
Target Field Minneapolis, MN
Aug 23
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Aug 25
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Aug 28
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 30
Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Sep 4
Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Sep 8
Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick at Coors Field
Coors Field Denver, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Def Leppard and Journey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Def Leppard and Journey Zumic artist pages.

artists
Def Leppard Journey
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Def Leppard
Def Leppard
image for artist Journey
Journey
