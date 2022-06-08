View all results for 'alt'
Demi Lovato Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Holy Fvck' album and tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2022

Demi Lovato has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Holy Fvck. The LP is scheduled for release on August 19.

The South American tour leg is set from August through September, making stops in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile. The North American leg is planned from August into November with opening acts Dead Sara and / or Royal & The Serpent on select dates. Before the album release and tour, Demi has two August headlining events in Illinois and Iowa.

When do Demi Lovato 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, and fan club members are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SOMT. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Demi Lovato Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Demi Lovato All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 13
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato at Illinois State Fairgrounds Il State Fair
Illinois State Fairgrounds Il State Fair Springfield, IL
Aug 14
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato at Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA
Aug 30
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato at Espaço das Américas
Espaço das Américas São Paulo, Brazil
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio
Rock In Rio at Park of the Athletes
Park of the Athletes Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Sep 2
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato at Esplanada do Mineirão
Esplanada do Mineirão Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil
Sep 7
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato at Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Movistar Arena (Bogota) Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Sep 9
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Sep 13
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
Sep 22
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Sep 23
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Sep 25
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 27
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 28
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Sep 30
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 3
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 5
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Oct 7
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 9
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Oct 10
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 12
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at The Met Philadelphia Parking
The Met Philadelphia Parking Philadelphia, PA
Oct 13
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 15
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 16
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 18
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent
Demi Lovato, and Royal & the Serpent at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 21
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 23
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 25
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 28
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Oct 30
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Nov 1
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Nov 3
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 6
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato and Dead Sara at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX

We recommend following Demi Lovato on social media and signing up for her email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Demi Lovato's Zumic artist page.

