Demi Lovato Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Demi Lovato has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Holy Fvck. The LP is scheduled for release on August 19.

The South American tour leg is set from August through September, making stops in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile. The North American leg is planned from August into November with opening acts Dead Sara and / or Royal & The Serpent on select dates. Before the album release and tour, Demi has two August headlining events in Illinois and Iowa.

When do Demi Lovato 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, and fan club members are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SOMT. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Demi Lovato All Tour Dates and Tickets

