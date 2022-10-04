View all results for 'alt'
Depeche Mode Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Memento Mori' album + touring America and Europe
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 4, 2022

Legendary artists Depeche Mode have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Memento Mori.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues, beginning with a North American leg from March into April and then a European leg from May into August. Starting around the same time they plan release the album, this will be Depeche Mode's first lengthy tour since 2017-2018.

Earlier this year, founding member Andy Fletcher (keyboards / bass guitar / vocals) passed away. That, in addition to the past few years of COVID pandemic, have helped shape the musical direction of the new album. Dave Gahan shared the significance of the title Memento Mori with Rolling Stone:

The direct translation is, "Remember that you must die'... A lot of the songs are going into that place of reminding ourselves that our time is fleeting, and you got to make the best of it — in a positive way.

When do Depeche Mode 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin October 6. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Depeche Mode Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 14
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Depeche Mode All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 23
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Mar 25
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Mar 28
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Mar 30
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 5
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Apr 7
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 9
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 12
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 14
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
May 16
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 20
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
May 23
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Friends Arena
Friends Arena Stockholm, Sweden
May 26
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Festwiese Leipzig
Festwiese Leipzig Leipzig, Germany
May 28
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Národný futbalový štadión
Národný futbalový štadión Bratislava, Slovakia
May 31
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Matmut Atlantique
Matmut Atlantique Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Primavera Sound Barcelona
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 4
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Merkur Spielarena
Merkur Spielarena Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 6
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Merkur Spielarena
Merkur Spielarena Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Madrid
Primavera Sound Madrid at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jun 11
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Stade De Suisse Wankdorf
Stade De Suisse Wankdorf Bern, Switzerland
Jun 14
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle
Malahide Castle Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 17
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Twickenham Stadium
Twickenham Stadium Twickenham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Olympiastadion
Olympiastadion München, Germany
Jun 22
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Stade Pierre Mauroy
Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Hauts-de-France, France
Jun 24
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 27
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jun 29
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 4
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Groupama Stadium
Groupama Stadium Lyon, France
Jul 7
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Olympiastadion Berlin
Olympiastadion Berlin Berlin, Germany
Jul 12
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Stadio Olimpico
Stadio Olimpico Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 14
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Stadio San Siro
Stadio San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 16
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium
Renato Dall'Ara Stadium Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 21
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Wörthersee Stadion
Wörthersee Stadion Austria
Jul 23
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Arena Zagreb
Arena Zagreb Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 26
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at National Arena
National Arena București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jul 28
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Puskás Ferenc Stadion
Puskás Ferenc Stadion Budapest, Hungary
Jul 30
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Letnany Airport
Letnany Airport Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Aug 2
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Aug 6
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Tallinna lauluväljak
Tallinna lauluväljak Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Aug 8
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Kaisaniemen Puisto
Kaisaniemen Puisto Helsinki, Finland
Aug 11
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway

We recommend following Depeche Mode on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Depeche Mode Zumic artist page.

artists
Depeche Mode
genres
Alt Rock New Wave Pop Synth Pop
