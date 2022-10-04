Depeche Mode Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary artists Depeche Mode have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Memento Mori.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues, beginning with a North American leg from March into April and then a European leg from May into August. Starting around the same time they plan release the album, this will be Depeche Mode's first lengthy tour since 2017-2018.

Earlier this year, founding member Andy Fletcher (keyboards / bass guitar / vocals) passed away. That, in addition to the past few years of COVID pandemic, have helped shape the musical direction of the new album. Dave Gahan shared the significance of the title Memento Mori with Rolling Stone:

The direct translation is, "Remember that you must die'... A lot of the songs are going into that place of reminding ourselves that our time is fleeting, and you got to make the best of it — in a positive way.

When do Depeche Mode 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin October 6. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Depeche Mode All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Depeche Mode on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

