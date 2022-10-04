Depeche Mode Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary artists Depeche Mode have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Memento Mori.
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues, beginning with a North American leg from March into April and then a European leg from May into August. Starting around the same time they plan release the album, this will be Depeche Mode's first lengthy tour since 2017-2018.
Earlier this year, founding member Andy Fletcher (keyboards / bass guitar / vocals) passed away. That, in addition to the past few years of COVID pandemic, have helped shape the musical direction of the new album. Dave Gahan shared the significance of the title Memento Mori with Rolling Stone:
The direct translation is, "Remember that you must die'... A lot of the songs are going into that place of reminding ourselves that our time is fleeting, and you got to make the best of it — in a positive way.
When do Depeche Mode 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin October 6. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Depeche Mode Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Depeche Mode All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 23
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Mar 30
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Apr 5
United Center
Chicago, IL
Apr 7
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 9
Videotron Centre
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 12
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
May 16
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 20
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
May 23
Friends Arena
Stockholm, Sweden
May 26
Festwiese Leipzig
Leipzig, Germany
May 28
Národný futbalový štadión
Bratislava, Slovakia
May 31
Matmut Atlantique
Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 4
Merkur Spielarena
Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 6
Merkur Spielarena
Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 11
Stade De Suisse Wankdorf
Bern, Switzerland
Jun 14
Malahide Castle
Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 17
Twickenham Stadium
Twickenham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Olympiastadion
München, Germany
Jun 22
Stade Pierre Mauroy
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Hauts-de-France, France
Jun 24
Stade de France
Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 27
Parken Stadium
København, Denmark
Jun 29
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 4
Groupama Stadium
Lyon, France
Jul 7
Olympiastadion Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Jul 12
Stadio Olimpico
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 14
Stadio San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 16
Renato Dall'Ara Stadium
Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 21
Wörthersee Stadion
Austria
Jul 23
Arena Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 26
National Arena
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jul 28
Puskás Ferenc Stadion
Budapest, Hungary
Jul 30
Letnany Airport
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Aug 2
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Aug 6
Tallinna lauluväljak
Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Aug 8
Kaisaniemen Puisto
Helsinki, Finland
Aug 11
Telenor Arena
Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
We recommend following Depeche Mode on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Depeche Mode Zumic artist page.