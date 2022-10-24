Dermot Kennedy Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dermot Kennedy has added tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Sonder.
The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in May and June. Closing out 2022, Kennedy joins OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Andy Grammer for star-studded holiday concerts in the USA. The Irish singer-songwriter recently announced a Europe tour set for March and April of 2023.
When do Dermot Kennedy 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin October 27. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Dec 1
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Dec 7
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Memphis, TN
Dec 9
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Baltimore, MD
Dec 10
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Dec 12
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Dec 13
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Mar 2
Haus Auensee
Leipzig, Germany
Mar 4
Výstaviště Praha
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Mar 6
Samsung Hall
Dübendorf, Switzerland
Mar 7
Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Mar 9
Swiss Life Hall
Hannover, Germany
Mar 10
KB Hallen (DK)
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 11
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 12
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Mar 15
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Mar 16
Zenith - Munich
München, Germany
Mar 18
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Mar 21
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 22
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Mar 24
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 26
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 28
LUXEXPO THE BOX
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 29
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Mar 31
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 1
P&J Live, Aberdeen
Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 10
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Resorts World Arena
Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
May 6
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 9
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
May 10
Keller Auditorium
Portland, OR
May 12
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
May 15
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
May 17
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
May 19
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
May 20
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 23
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
May 24
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
May 26
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 27
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
May 30
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 31
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jun 2
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Jun 3
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Jun 6
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Jun 7
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Jun 9
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Rochester, MI
Jun 10
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 11
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Jun 16
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Jun 19
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 20
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jun 23
Marlay Park
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
We recommend following Dermot Kennedy on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Sonder is scheduled for release on November 4. For more, check out Dermot Kennedy's Zumic artist page.