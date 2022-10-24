Dermot Kennedy Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dermot Kennedy has added tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Sonder.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in May and June. Closing out 2022, Kennedy joins OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Andy Grammer for star-studded holiday concerts in the USA. The Irish singer-songwriter recently announced a Europe tour set for March and April of 2023.

When do Dermot Kennedy 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin October 27. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dermot Kennedy All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dermot Kennedy on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Sonder is scheduled for release on November 4. For more, check out Dermot Kennedy's Zumic artist page.