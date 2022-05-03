Dermot Kennedy Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Dermot Kennedy added 2022 headlining tour dates to his schedule.

In June, Dermot will embark on a headline tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland before joining Shawn Mendes as the opening act for a North American arena tour during the summer months. The newly announced Dermot Kennedy headlining tour of America is set during the Shawn Mendes tour from July into September at mid-size American venues in Michigan, Ohio, Maine, Virginia, Indiana, New York, and California.

When do Dermot Kennedy 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales for local venues / radio begin May 5. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dermot Kennedy All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dermot Kennedy on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On May 5, Dermot plans to release a new song titled "Something To Someone." For more, check out Dermot Kennedy's Zumic artist page.