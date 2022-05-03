View all results for 'alt'
Dermot Kennedy Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining concert tours on both sides of Atlantic, in addition to opening 40 dates for Shawn Mendes
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 3, 2022

This week, Dermot Kennedy added 2022 headlining tour dates to his schedule.

In June, Dermot will embark on a headline tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland before joining Shawn Mendes as the opening act for a North American arena tour during the summer months. The newly announced Dermot Kennedy headlining tour of America is set during the Shawn Mendes tour from July into September at mid-size American venues in Michigan, Ohio, Maine, Virginia, Indiana, New York, and California.

When do Dermot Kennedy 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales for local venues / radio begin May 5. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dermot Kennedy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dermot Kennedy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 3
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Gleneagle INEC Arena
Gleneagle INEC Arena Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland
Jun 7
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Gleneagle INEC Arena
Gleneagle INEC Arena Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland
Jun 8
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Gleneagle INEC Arena
Gleneagle INEC Arena Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland
Jun 10
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Saint Anne's Park
Saint Anne's Park Raheny, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 11
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Saint Anne's Park
Saint Anne's Park Raheny, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 23
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Ormeau Park
Ormeau Park Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jul 2
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 4
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 5
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 7
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jul 10
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Jul 13
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 16
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Jul 17
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Jul 19
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jul 22
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Jul 29
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 31
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 8
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Merrill Auditorium
Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME
Aug 10
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Chrysler Hall
Chrysler Hall Norfolk, VA
Aug 13
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Aug 18
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Electric Picnic
Electric Picnic at Stradbally Hall
Stradbally Hall Stradbally, County Laois, Ireland
Sep 16
Dermot Kennedy and Alexander 23
Dermot Kennedy and Alexander 23 at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA

We recommend following Dermot Kennedy on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On May 5, Dermot plans to release a new song titled "Something To Someone." For more, check out Dermot Kennedy's Zumic artist page.

