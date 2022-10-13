Dermot Kennedy Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dermot Kennedy has added tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Sonder.

The Irish singer-songwriter will perform across Europe in March and April of 2023. At this time, no opening acts have been announced. According to a post on Dermot's social media, fans can expect, "New music, new songs for us to sing together!!" Closing out 2022, Kennedy will join OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Andy Grammer for holiday concerts in the USA.

When do Dermot Kennedy 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dermot Kennedy All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dermot Kennedy on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Sonder is scheduled for release on November 4. For more, check out Dermot Kennedy's Zumic artist page.