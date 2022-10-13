View all results for 'alt'
Dermot Kennedy Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Holiday concerts in the USA, touring Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 13, 2022

Dermot Kennedy has added tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Sonder.

The Irish singer-songwriter will perform across Europe in March and April of 2023. At this time, no opening acts have been announced. According to a post on Dermot's social media, fans can expect, "New music, new songs for us to sing together!!" Closing out 2022, Kennedy will join OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Andy Grammer for holiday concerts in the USA.

When do Dermot Kennedy 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dermot Kennedy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 1
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Dermot Kennedy
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Dermot Kennedy at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Dec 7
The Band CAMINO, Andy Grammer, and Dermot Kennedy
The Band CAMINO, Andy Grammer, and Dermot Kennedy at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Dec 9
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, Andy Grammer, and Dermot Kennedy
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, Andy Grammer, and Dermot Kennedy at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
Dec 10
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, Andy Grammer, and Dermot Kennedy
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, Andy Grammer, and Dermot Kennedy at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Dec 12
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Dermot Kennedy
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Dermot Kennedy at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 13
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Dermot Kennedy
OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Dermot Kennedy at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Mar 2
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Mar 3
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Mar 4
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Výstaviště Praha
Výstaviště Praha Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Mar 6
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Mar 7
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Porsche Arena
Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Mar 9
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Swiss Life Hall
Swiss Life Hall Hannover, Germany
Mar 10
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at KB Hallen (DK)
KB Hallen (DK) Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 11
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 12
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Mar 15
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Mar 16
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Mar 18
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Mar 21
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 22
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Mar 24
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 26
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 28
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at LUXEXPO THE BOX
LUXEXPO THE BOX Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 29
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Mar 31
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 1
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at P&J Live, Aberdeen
P&J Live, Aberdeen Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth Pavilions Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 24
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland

We recommend following Dermot Kennedy on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Sonder is scheduled for release on November 4. For more, check out Dermot Kennedy's Zumic artist page.

