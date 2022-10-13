Dermot Kennedy Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dermot Kennedy has added tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Sonder.
The Irish singer-songwriter will perform across Europe in March and April of 2023. At this time, no opening acts have been announced. According to a post on Dermot's social media, fans can expect, "New music, new songs for us to sing together!!" Closing out 2022, Kennedy will join OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO, and Andy Grammer for holiday concerts in the USA.
When do Dermot Kennedy 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Dermot Kennedy All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 1
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Dec 7
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Memphis, TN
Dec 9
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Baltimore, MD
Dec 10
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Dec 12
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Dec 13
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Mar 2
Haus Auensee
Leipzig, Germany
Mar 4
Výstaviště Praha
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Mar 6
Samsung Hall
Dübendorf, Switzerland
Mar 7
Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Mar 9
Swiss Life Hall
Hannover, Germany
Mar 10
KB Hallen (DK)
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 11
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 12
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Mar 15
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Mar 16
Zenith - Munich
München, Germany
Mar 18
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Mar 21
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 22
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Mar 24
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 26
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 28
LUXEXPO THE BOX
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 29
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Mar 31
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 1
P&J Live, Aberdeen
Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 10
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Resorts World Arena
Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Marlay Park
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 24
Marlay Park
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
We recommend following Dermot Kennedy on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Sonder is scheduled for release on November 4. For more, check out Dermot Kennedy's Zumic artist page.