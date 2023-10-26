View all results for 'alt'
Descendents and Circle Jerks Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour with Adolescents
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2023

Punk legends Descendents and Circle Jerks announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates. The shows are planned in March and April at mid-sized venues across the USA. Joining the bill as the opening act will be Adolescents.

Each band has their own separate tour plans, as well. In the coming weeks, Descendents have concerts and festival sets in California. Circle Jerks have their own November concerts on the West Coast.

Descendents Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 12
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Descendents All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 2
Circle Jerks, Descendents, and Scowl at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 3
Circle Jerks, Descendents, and Scowl at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 4
to
Nov 5
Punk In The Park at Oak Canyon Park
Oak Canyon Park Silverado, CA
Mar 15
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Mar 16
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Mar 17
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Lowbrow Palace
Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Mar 19
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 22
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Mar 23
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 24
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Mar 26
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Mar 27
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Mar 29
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 30
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 31
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 2
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Apr 3
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 5
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 6
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 7
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Apr 9
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Apr 11
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Apr 12
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Apr 13
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents at LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre
LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Aug 10
Descendents at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
When do Descendents and Circle Jerks 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BONUSCUP. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Descendents and Circle Jerks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Descendents and Circle Jerks Zumic artist pages.

artists
Circle Jerks Descendents
genres
Hardcore Punk Pop Punk Punk Ska Punk Street Punk
image for artist Circle Jerks
Circle Jerks
Apr
12
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
image for artist Descendents
Descendents
Apr
12
Descendents, Circle Jerks, and Adolescents
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
