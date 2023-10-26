Descendents and Circle Jerks Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Punk legends Descendents and Circle Jerks announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates. The shows are planned in March and April at mid-sized venues across the USA. Joining the bill as the opening act will be Adolescents.

Each band has their own separate tour plans, as well. In the coming weeks, Descendents have concerts and festival sets in California. Circle Jerks have their own November concerts on the West Coast.

Descendents All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Descendents and Circle Jerks 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BONUSCUP. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Descendents and Circle Jerks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Descendents and Circle Jerks Zumic artist pages.