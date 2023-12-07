View all results for 'alt'
Destin Conrad Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2023

Up-and-coming R&B singer Destin Conrad announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his recently released album, Submissive, new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from February into April. The opening act for the new dates will be Amaria.

Feb 26
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Destin Conrad All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 4
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Come and Take It Live
Come and Take It Live Austin, TX
Feb 5
Destin Conrad and Amaria at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 7
Destin Conrad and Amaria at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 9
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Feb 11
Destin Conrad and Amaria at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 13
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Feb 14
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Feb 18
Destin Conrad and Amaria at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Feb 19
Destin Conrad and Amaria at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Feb 20
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Feb 22
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Sixth & I Synagogue
Sixth & I Synagogue Washington, DC
Feb 23
Destin Conrad and Amaria at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 24
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Feb 29
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 2
Destin Conrad and Amaria at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 3
Destin Conrad and Amaria at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Mar 4
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Mar 6
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 7
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 9
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Mar 10
Destin Conrad and Amaria at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Mar 12
Destin Conrad and Amaria at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 13
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 15
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Mar 17
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 19
Destin Conrad and Amaria at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 22
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 24
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 25
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Mar 27
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 28
Destin Conrad and Amaria at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 31
Destin Conrad and Amaria at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Apr 2
Destin Conrad and Amaria at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Apr 3
Destin Conrad and Amaria at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 5
Destin Conrad and Amaria at Echoplex
Echoplex Los Angeles, CA
When do Destin Conrad 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Submissive. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Destin Conrad on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Destin Conrad's Zumic artist page.

