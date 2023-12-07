Destin Conrad Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming R&B singer Destin Conrad announced 2024 tour dates.
In conjunction with his recently released album, Submissive, new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from February into April. The opening act for the new dates will be Amaria.
Feb 26
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Destin Conrad All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 4
Come and Take It Live
Austin, TX
Feb 5
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Feb 7
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Feb 9
Paper Tiger
San Antonio, TX
Feb 11
House of Blues - New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Feb 13
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Feb 14
Masquerade Music Park
Atlanta, GA
Feb 18
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Feb 19
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Feb 20
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Raleigh, NC
Feb 22
Sixth & I Synagogue
Washington, DC
Feb 23
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 24
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Feb 29
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Mar 2
The Opera House
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 3
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Mar 6
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Mar 7
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 9
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Mar 10
The Blue Note
Columbia, MO
Mar 12
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Mar 13
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 15
Marquis Theater
Denver, CO
Mar 17
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 19
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 22
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 24
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 25
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Mar 27
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Mar 28
The Catalyst
Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 31
August Hall
San Francisco, CA
Apr 2
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Apr 3
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
When do Destin Conrad 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is Submissive. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Destin Conrad on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Destin Conrad's Zumic artist page.