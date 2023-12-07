Destin Conrad Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming R&B singer Destin Conrad announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his recently released album, Submissive, new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from February into April. The opening act for the new dates will be Amaria.

Destin Conrad All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Destin Conrad 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Submissive. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Destin Conrad on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

