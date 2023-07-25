View all results for 'alt'
Devo Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"Farewell tour" continues into November
by Brad Bershad

Published July 25, 2023

This week, Devo added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly announced concerts are happening in November along the West Coast, after previously announced shows and festival performances in Europe.

Having formed at Kent State in 1973 — although their first record didn't come out until 1977 — Devo have been one of the quirkiest and most influential groups of the new wave punk era. This tour is being billed as 50 Years of De-Evolution as well as a farewell tour.

Frontman Mark Mothersbaugh recently contributed to the Cocaine Bear film soundtrack and had some interesting and hilarious things to say in an interview with the Akron Beacon Journal, including the Covid pandemic and the band's future:

Devo 2023, middle of the year, we're calling it the first 50 years of Devo 1973 to 2023... And I'm already thinking about the next 50 years... So I'm going to have a talk with the band and say, look, we got to stay healthy because we got more things to do, so take your vitamins.

When do Devo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for fan club members and local venues / radio begin July 26. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Devo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 30
A Night of Beats to Celebrate The Late, Great John Rufkut Griffiths at Four5Nine Bar
Four5Nine Bar North Perth, WA, Australia
Aug 8
Devo at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Aug 8
to
Aug 12
Øyafestivalen at Tøyenparken
Tøyenparken Oslo, Norway
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Way Out West at Slottsskogen
Slottsskogen Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Flow Festival Helsinki at Suvilahti-Helsinki
Suvilahti-Helsinki Helsinki, Finland
Aug 15
Devo at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Aug 17
Devo at O2 Academy Edinburgh
O2 Academy Edinburgh Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Green Man Festival at Glanusk Park
Glanusk Park Brecon Beacons, Wales, United Kingdom
Aug 19
Devo at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 22
to
Sep 23
DEVOtional - Fan Convention (NOT a Devo Concert!) at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Nov 3
Devo at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Nov 7
Devo at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 8
Devo at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Nov 11
Devo at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Nov 12
Devo at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Nov 14
Devo at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Nov 16
Devo at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Nov 18
Darker Waves Fest at Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Devo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Devo's Zumic artist page.

