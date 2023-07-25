Devo Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Devo added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly announced concerts are happening in November along the West Coast, after previously announced shows and festival performances in Europe.

Having formed at Kent State in 1973 — although their first record didn't come out until 1977 — Devo have been one of the quirkiest and most influential groups of the new wave punk era. This tour is being billed as 50 Years of De-Evolution as well as a farewell tour.

Frontman Mark Mothersbaugh recently contributed to the Cocaine Bear film soundtrack and had some interesting and hilarious things to say in an interview with the Akron Beacon Journal, including the Covid pandemic and the band's future:

Devo 2023, middle of the year, we're calling it the first 50 years of Devo 1973 to 2023... And I'm already thinking about the next 50 years... So I'm going to have a talk with the band and say, look, we got to stay healthy because we got more things to do, so take your vitamins.

When do Devo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for fan club members and local venues / radio begin July 26. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Devo All Tour Dates and Tickets

