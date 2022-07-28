View all results for 'alt'
Diana Ross Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining concerts and Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 28, 2022

Legendary R&B artist Diana Ross has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

Billed in conjunction with her 2021 album, Thank You, the newly planned headlining events are set in New Jersey and Pennsylvania this September. Previously, Diana scheduled performances in California, Minnesota, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York City. She also has a five-night residency planned in Las Vegas at the Encore Theater. Recently, she wrapped up a tour through the UK and Europe.

Diana Ross Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 13
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Diana Ross All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 26
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Aug 26
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Aug 27
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Aug 27
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 3
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saint Paul, MN
Sep 3
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saint Paul, MN
Sep 4
Diana Ross and Naturally 7
Diana Ross and Naturally 7 at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 4
Diana Ross and Naturally 7
Diana Ross and Naturally 7 at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 8
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Sep 9
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 10
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Sep 13
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 21
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Diana Ross
Diana Ross at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
When do Diana Ross 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We suggest you follow Diana Ross on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Diana Ross Zumic artist page.

1
390
artists
Diana Ross
genres
Disco Pop R&B
сomments
image for artist Diana Ross
Diana Ross
Dec
31
Diana Ross
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
image for article Diana Ross Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 21, 2019
Diana Ross Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Disco Pop Soul Diana Ross
1
1113
image for article Diana Ross Extends "Some Memories Never Fade" 2015 Tour Dates with Las Vegas Residency in November: Ticket Pre-Sale Info
July 6, 2015
Diana Ross Extends "Some Memories Never Fade" 2015 Tour Dates wit...
Tickets Oldies Pop Diana Ross Las Vegas, NV
1
956
