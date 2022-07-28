Diana Ross Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Legendary R&B artist Diana Ross has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

Billed in conjunction with her 2021 album, Thank You, the newly planned headlining events are set in New Jersey and Pennsylvania this September. Previously, Diana scheduled performances in California, Minnesota, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York City. She also has a five-night residency planned in Las Vegas at the Encore Theater. Recently, she wrapped up a tour through the UK and Europe.

Diana Ross All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Diana Ross 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We suggest you follow Diana Ross on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

