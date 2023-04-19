Diana Ross Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary R&B artist Diana Ross has added 2023 tour dates to her schedule.

Billed as The Music Legacy Tour, sixteen concerts are planned from May into July with new dates added in California, Washington, and New York City. According to the promo materials, Diana will perform her greatest hits. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Diana Ross 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales for Chase cardholders and local venues / radio begin April 20. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Diana Ross All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Diana Ross on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

