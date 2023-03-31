View all results for 'alt'
Diana Ross Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'The Music Legacy Tour' in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 31, 2023

Legendary R&B artist Diana Ross has added 2023 tour dates to her schedule.

Billed as The Music Legacy Tour, thirteen concerts are planned from May into July. According to the promo materials, Diana will perform her greatest #1 hits. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Diana Ross All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
Diana Ross at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Jun 9
Diana Ross at Pechanga Resort and Casino
Pechanga Resort and Casino Temecula, CA
Jun 10
Diana Ross at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Jun 11
Diana Ross at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jun 13
Diana Ross at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 16
Diana Ross at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jun 17
Diana Ross at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Jun 19
Diana Ross at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Jun 20
Diana Ross at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 24
Diana Ross at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 27
Diana Ross at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Jul 1
Diana Ross at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jul 2
Diana Ross at Chautauqua Amphitheater
Chautauqua Amphitheater Chautauqua, NY
When do Diana Ross 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

All tickets are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Diana Ross on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Diana Ross Zumic artist page.

