Diana Ross Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Legendary R&B artist Diana Ross has added 2023 tour dates to her schedule.

Billed as The Music Legacy Tour, thirteen concerts are planned from May into July. According to the promo materials, Diana will perform her greatest #1 hits. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Diana Ross All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Diana Ross 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

All tickets are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Diana Ross on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Diana Ross Zumic artist page.