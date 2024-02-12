Dierks Bentley Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Dierks Bentley announced 2024 tour dates. Billed in conjunction with his most recent album, 2023's Gravel & Gold, new concerts are set at major venues across North America from June into September.

The opening acts on select dates will be Chase Rice, Lee Brice, Mae Estes, Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Zach Top, Tanner Usrey, and / or Bella White. Dierks also has festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Dierks Bentley 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for VIP packages and Dierks Bentley fan club members begin February 13. Citi cardholder, support fan club members, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Jersey Mike's, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dierks Bentley All Tour Dates and Tickets

