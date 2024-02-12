View all results for 'alt'
Dierks Bentley Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 12, 2024

Country artist Dierks Bentley announced 2024 tour dates. Billed in conjunction with his most recent album, 2023's Gravel & Gold, new concerts are set at major venues across North America from June into September.

The opening acts on select dates will be Chase Rice, Lee Brice, Mae Estes, Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Zach Top, Tanner Usrey, and / or Bella White. Dierks also has festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Dierks Bentley 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for VIP packages and Dierks Bentley fan club members begin February 13. Citi cardholder, support fan club members, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Jersey Mike's, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dierks Bentley All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 19
to
Apr 20
Coast City Country Festival at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
May 10
to
May 12
Big As Texas Fest at Montgomery County Fairgrounds
Montgomery County Fairgrounds Conroe, TX
May 10
to
May 12
Big As Texas: Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, and Billy Strings at Montgomery County Fairgrounds
Montgomery County Fairgrounds Conroe, TX
Jun 7
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Zach Top at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jun 8
Dierks Bentley and Chase Rice at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 13
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Graham Barham at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Jun 14
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Graham Barham at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 15
Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, and Graham Barham at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
ROMP 2024 at Romp Fest
Romp Fest Owensboro, KY
Jun 27
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Tyler Braden at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Jun 28
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Tyler Braden at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
ND Country Fest 2024 at Morton County Fairgrounds
Morton County Fairgrounds New Salem, ND
Jul 18
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Mae Estes at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 19
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Mae Estes at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Jul 20
Dierks Bentley and Mae Estes at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 4
Dierks Bentley and Mae Estes at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 8
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Kaitlin Butts at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 9
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Kaitlin Butts at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 10
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Kaitlin Butts at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 15
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Randy Rogers Band at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 16
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Randy Rogers Band at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 17
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Randy Rogers Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 22
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Tanner Usrey at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 23
Dierks Bentley and Chase Rice at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 24
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Tanner Usrey at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Aug 29
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Zach Top at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 30
Dierks Bentley and Chase Rice at Sunset Amphitheater
Sunset Amphitheater Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 31
Dierks Bentley and Chase Rice at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 6
Dierks Bentley and Chase Rice at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 7
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Bella White at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 12
Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, and Tanner Usrey at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Sep 13
Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, and Tanner Usrey at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Sep 14
Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, and Tanner Usrey at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Sep 19
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Ella Langley at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 20
Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Ella Langley at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK Moline, IL
Sep 21
Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, and Ella Langley at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dierks Bentley on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dierks Bentley Zumic artist page.

