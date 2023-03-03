Dierks Bentley Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Dierks Bentley has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Gravel & Gold.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North American from June into August. The opening acts on select dates will be Jordan Davis, Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Nights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith, and / or Hailey Whitters. Dierks also has festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Dierks Bentley 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for VIP packages and Dierks Bentley fan club begin March 7. Citi cardholder, support fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dierks Bentley All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dierks Bentley on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dierks Bentley Zumic artist page.