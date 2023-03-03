View all results for 'alt'
Dierks Bentley Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Gravel & Gold' tour this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 3, 2023

Country artist Dierks Bentley has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Gravel & Gold.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North American from June into August. The opening acts on select dates will be Jordan Davis, Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Nights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith, and / or Hailey Whitters. Dierks also has festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Dierks Bentley 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for VIP packages and Dierks Bentley fan club begin March 7. Citi cardholder, support fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dierks Bentley Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dierks Bentley All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 13
to
Apr 16
Country Thunder Arizona
Country Thunder Arizona at Country Thunder Fairgrounds Florence
Country Thunder Fairgrounds Florence Florence, AZ
Apr 25
Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones
Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Jun 1
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Molly Tuttle
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Molly Tuttle at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 2
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Molly Tuttle
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Molly Tuttle at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 3
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Molly Tuttle
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Molly Tuttle at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 16
Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and The Red Clay Strays
Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and The Red Clay Strays at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 17
Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and The Red Clay Strays
Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and The Red Clay Strays at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 22
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Hailey Whitters
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Hailey Whitters at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 24
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Hailey Whitters
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Hailey Whitters at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Dauphin's Countryfest
Dauphin's Countryfest at Dauphin's Countryfest Grounds
Dauphin's Countryfest Grounds Dauphin, Manitoba
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Country Concert 23
Country Concert 23 at Fort Loramie, Ohio
Fort Loramie, Ohio Fort Loramie, OH
Jul 8
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tyler Braden
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tyler Braden at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 9
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tyler Braden
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Tyler Braden at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 13
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jul 14
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 15
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 20
to
Jul 22
Country Jam Usa
Country Jam Usa at Country Jam USA - Festival & Campgrounds
Country Jam USA - Festival & Campgrounds Eau Claire, WI
Jul 21
Dierks Bentley, Tracy Lawrence, and Caitlyn Smith
Dierks Bentley, Tracy Lawrence, and Caitlyn Smith at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Jul 27
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and The Cadillac Three
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and The Cadillac Three at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 28
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and The Cadillac Three
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and The Cadillac Three at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 29
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and The Cadillac Three
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and The Cadillac Three at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Big Valley Jamboree
Big Valley Jamboree at Camrose Regional Exhibition Grounds
Camrose Regional Exhibition Grounds Camrose, AB, Canada
Aug 3
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort
Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Corning, CA
Aug 4
Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, and The Red Clay Strays
Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, and The Red Clay Strays at Harveys Lake Tahoe
Harveys Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Aug 10
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 11
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Shane Smith & the Saints
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Shane Smith & the Saints at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 12
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Shane Smith & the Saints
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Shane Smith & the Saints at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 17
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 18
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 19
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Caylee Hammack at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Aug 24
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 25
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 26
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA

We recommend following Dierks Bentley on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dierks Bentley Zumic artist page.

