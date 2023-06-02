Digable Planets Share 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Hip-hop veterans Digable Planets have announced 2023 tour dates.

Twelve new September concerts have been planned for venues in the USA. According to a post on the group's social media, "Digable Planets are bringing the party to additional cities this September as we celebrate 30 Years of Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space)!

Digable Planets All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Digable Planets 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Digable Planets on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Digable Planets Zumic artist page.