Digable Planets Share 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Celebrating 30 years of their debut album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2023

Hip-hop veterans Digable Planets have announced 2023 tour dates.

Twelve new September concerts have been planned for venues in the USA. According to a post on the group's social media, "Digable Planets are bringing the party to additional cities this September as we celebrate 30 Years of Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space)!

Digable Planets Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 12
Digable Planets at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Digable Planets All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
to
Jun 18
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 24
Jill Scott, SiR, Digable Planets and DJ Premier at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jul 11
to
Jul 16
Halifax Jazz Festival at Halifax, Nova Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Halifax, NS, Canada
Jul 27
to
Jul 30
Calgary Folk Music Festival at Prince’s Island Park
Prince’s Island Park Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa at Silverado Resort and Spa
Silverado Resort and Spa Napa, CA
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Thing Festival at Fort Worden
Fort Worden Port Townsend, WA
Sep 9
Digable Planets at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 12
Digable Planets at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 13
Digable Planets at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 14
Digable Planets at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 15
Digable Planets at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Sep 16
Digable Planets at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 19
Digable Planets at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Digable Planets at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Sep 21
Digable Planets at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Format Festival at Sugar Creek Airstrip
Sugar Creek Airstrip Bentonville, AR
Sep 24
Digable Planets at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
When do Digable Planets 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Digable Planets on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Digable Planets Zumic artist page.

1
91
artists
Digable Planets
genres
Acid Jazz Hip Hop Jazzy Hip Hop
image for artist Digable Planets
Digable Planets
Sep 12
to
Sep 12
Digable Planets
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
