DIIV Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NYC band DIIV added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Frog in Boiling Water.

New shows are scheduled from early June into August at mid-sized venues across North America. Opening acts on select dates include Sasami, Glixen, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, untitled (halo), Lightning Bolt, Horse Jumper of Love, Full Body 2, and / or Dutch Interior. Starting in March, DIIV will tour through parts of Europe.

Frog in Boiling Water is scheduled for release on May 24. Watch the SNL-themed music video for the new song, "Brown Paper Bag."

When do DIIV 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. American Express and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is FROG. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

DIIV All Tour Dates and Tickets

