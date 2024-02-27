View all results for 'alt'
DIIV Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ concerts in Europe and North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 27, 2024

NYC band DIIV added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Frog in Boiling Water.

New shows are scheduled from early June into August at mid-sized venues across North America. Opening acts on select dates include Sasami, Glixen, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, untitled (halo), Lightning Bolt, Horse Jumper of Love, Full Body 2, and / or Dutch Interior. Starting in March, DIIV will tour through parts of Europe.

Frog in Boiling Water is scheduled for release on May 24. Watch the SNL-themed music video for the new song, "Brown Paper Bag."

When do DIIV 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. American Express and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is FROG. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

DIIV All Tour Dates and Tickets

DIIV All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 5
DIIV at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Mar 6
DIIV at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Mar 7
DIIV at Mojo Club
Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany
Mar 8
DIIV at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Mar 9
DIIV at L'Usine
L'Usine Genève, GE, Switzerland
Mar 10
DIIV at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Mar 12
DIIV at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
DIIV at New Century Hall
New Century Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 14
DIIV at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Jun 6
DIIV, Sasami, and Glixen at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Jun 7
DIIV, Sasami, and Glixen at Regency Ballroom Parking
Regency Ballroom Parking San Francisco, CA
Jun 8
DIIV, Sasami, and Glixen at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Jun 10
DIIV, Sasami, and Glixen at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 12
DIIV, Sasami, and Glixen at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Jun 13
DIIV, Sasami, and Glixen at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Jun 14
DIIV, Sasami, and Glixen at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 16
DIIV, Sasami, and Glixen at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Jun 18
DIIV and untitled (halo) at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Jun 19
DIIV, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, and untitled (halo) at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 20
DIIV, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, and untitled (halo) at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Jun 21
DIIV, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, and untitled (halo) at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jun 23
DIIV, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, and untitled (halo) at The Lowbrow Palace
The Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Jun 24
DIIV, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, and untitled (halo) at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Jun 25
DIIV, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, and untitled (halo) at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 27
DIIV, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, and untitled (halo) at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jun 29
DIIV, Lightning Bolt, and untitled (halo) at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jul 15
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Dutch Interior at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jul 16
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Dutch Interior at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Jul 17
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Dutch Interior at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jul 19
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Dutch Interior at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Jul 20
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Dutch Interior at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jul 21
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Dutch Interior at The Ground
The Ground Miami, FL
Jul 23
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Dutch Interior at The Orpheum - Tampa
The Orpheum - Tampa Tampa, FL
Jul 25
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Full Body 2 at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 27
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Full Body 2 at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Jul 28
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Full Body 2 at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jul 30
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Full Body 2 at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jul 31
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Full Body 2 at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Aug 2
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Full Body 2 at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 5
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Full Body 2 at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Aug 7
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, and Full Body 2 at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow DIIV on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out DIIV's Zumic artist page.

DIIV
genres
Dream Pop Indie Rock Post-punk Shoegaze
image for artist DIIV
DIIV
