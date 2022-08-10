Dinosaur Jr. Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dinosaur Jr. have added 2022 tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming shows to 37 for the year.

The newly announced concerts are set this November, beginning with two nights in Holyoke, Massachusetts. That will be followed by one-nighters in Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City featuring opening acts Guided By Voices and Eugene Mirman.

Dinosaur Jr. released their 12th studio album Sweep It Into Space in 2021. The group have previously announced dates on their calendar as well. They begin a North American tour with Ryley Walker in September, and follow that up with a tour of Europe and the UK in October.

When do Dinosaur Jr. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DINO22 or DINOGBV. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dinosaur Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dinosaur Jr. on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

