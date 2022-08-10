View all results for 'alt'
Dinosaur Jr. Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

36 dates in North America, Europe, and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 10, 2022

Dinosaur Jr. have added 2022 tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming shows to 37 for the year.

The newly announced concerts are set this November, beginning with two nights in Holyoke, Massachusetts. That will be followed by one-nighters in Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City featuring opening acts Guided By Voices and Eugene Mirman.

Dinosaur Jr. released their 12th studio album Sweep It Into Space in 2021. The group have previously announced dates on their calendar as well. They begin a North American tour with Ryley Walker in September, and follow that up with a tour of Europe and the UK in October.

When do Dinosaur Jr. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DINO22 or DINOGBV. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dinosaur Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 24
to
Aug 27
CanelaParty
CanelaParty at Plaza de Toros de Torremolinos
Plaza de Toros de Torremolinos Torremolinos, Spain
Sep 9
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Ithaca State Theatre
Ithaca State Theatre Ithaca, NY
Sep 10
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at The Danforth Music Hall
Rescheduled
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 11
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 13
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Bluebird Nightclub
Bluebird Nightclub Bloomington, IN
Sep 14
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Sep 16
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Sep 17
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 18
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Rescheduled
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 20
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Sep 21
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Sep 23
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at The Pageant
Rescheduled
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 24
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Sep 25
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Sep 26
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 28
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Sep 30
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 1
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 2
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker
Dinosaur Jr. and Ryley Walker at The Athenaeum Theatre
The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Oct 10
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Vicar Street
Rescheduled
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Oct 11
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Queen Margaret Union
Rescheduled
Queen Margaret Union Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Asylum Hull University Union
Asylum Hull University Union Hull, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at O2 Ritz Manchester
Rescheduled
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Oct 20
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Columbia Halle
Rescheduled
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 22
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at FVTVR
FVTVR Paris, IDF, France
Oct 23
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Carlswerk Viktoria
Rescheduled
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Oct 25
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Oct 26
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Neue Theaterfabrik
Rescheduled
Neue Theaterfabrik München, BY, Germany
Oct 28
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Poppodium Q-Factory
Rescheduled
Poppodium Q-Factory Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 29
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Fabrik Hamburg
Rescheduled
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 23
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Race Street Live
Race Street Live Holyoke, MA
Nov 25
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr. at Race Street Live
Race Street Live Holyoke, MA
Nov 26
Dinosaur Jr., Guided By Voices, and Eugene Mirman
Dinosaur Jr., Guided By Voices, and Eugene Mirman at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 2
Dinosaur Jr., Guided By Voices, and Eugene Mirman
Dinosaur Jr., Guided By Voices, and Eugene Mirman at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 3
Dinosaur Jr., Guided By Voices, and Eugene Mirman
Dinosaur Jr., Guided By Voices, and Eugene Mirman at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

We recommend following Dinosaur Jr. on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dinosaur Jr. Zumic artist page.

